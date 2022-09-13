Living in wood helps the climate. The writer already knew something about it Margaret Mitchellwhich in the very famous Gone With the Wind transformed Rossella O’Hara in a ruthless wood businessman for Atlanta homes. Today, the manufacture of the timber buildings instead of steel and concrete could avoid over 100 billion tons of CO2 emissions until 2100. This is supported by a new study byPotsdam Institute (Germany) for climate impact research. There is talk of a reuse of forest woodwhich in this case should not be destroyed but exploited for ecological purposes. Paying attention, of course, not to alter biodiversity and not to subtract land for food production. The German study, published in the journal Nature Communicationsalso addresses land use and carbon storage in wood products.

The new ecological cities

To briefly explain the object of the research is Abhijeet Mishra, its lead author. “More than half of the world‘s population currently lives in cities. By 2100 the numbers will increase significantly. Consequently, the number of houses made of concrete and steel, materials that pollute because they contain a lot of carbon, will also grow.” ‘is, Mishra reassures: hosting the new urban population in mid-rise buildingsfrom 4 to 12 floors, made up of wood. This material, already known as a renewable resource, has the lowest carbon footprint of any other building material, as trees absorb CO2 from the atmosphere to grow. The scientist continues: “The production of engineered wood releases far less CO2 than the production of steel and concrete. Engineered wood also stores carbon, making wood cities a single long-term carbon sink.” By 2100, this process could save over 100 gigatonnes of additional CO2 emissions, a volume useful for containing the global temperature difference to within 2 ° C.

More forests, but without stealing land from crops

With the help of a global allocation model, German scholars examined four different land use scenarios. The first considers the concrete and steel constructionthe second examines the wood. The last two always assume the use of wood, but in a growing market scenario, where the demand for the material increases compared to the ordinary. The team also sought to understand how to meet this eventual increase, where to find the additional wood and what the consequences could be in direct and indirect carbon emissions from land use. “Our simulation – specifies the doctor Florian Humpenöder, co-author of the study – shows that it is possible to produce enough wood for new mid-rise urban buildings without major repercussions on food production. The wood comes from timber plantations and natural forests. Most of the necessary additional plantations (equal to about 140 million hectares) are established on harvested forest areas and therefore not at the expense of agricultural land “.

Protect the green that gives life

Potsdam scientists finally looked into the impacts on biodiversity occurring when natural ecosystems are replaced with timber plantations. Alexander Popp, head of the land management group and co-author of the study, explains: “The question of how and where to source wood for city construction is crucial. In our computer simulations, we set a clear limit to the extraction and production of wood. ‘addition of new tree plantations. Nothing can be cut in pristine forests and biodiversity conservation areas. ” In fact, Popp points out, “the explicit protection of these protected areas is essential, but the creation of wood plantations at the expense of other unprotected natural areas could thus further increase a future loss of biodiversity”. Other studies indicate that measures such as switching to healthy dietswith a less meat consumption, could help free up land for wood and food production, while preserving biodiversity. In conclusion, wooden townhouses could play a fundamental role in climate change mitigation. Strong governance and careful planning are needed to limit negative impacts on biodiversity and ensure a sustainable transition to city ​​of the future.