Sustainability manager (+52%), sustainability specialist (+43%), sustainability consultant (+34%). Just go to Linkedin to get a first concrete indication of how green professions are already the present of the labor market and indicate its future direction. The 2023 ranking of the platform’s growing jobs, which detects the 25 fastest growing professions in the last five years, puts the sustainability manager on the podium in second place.

To complete the picture, the recent report “High skills for a sustainable future” by the 4.Manager observatory (see Il Sole 24 Ore of 11 February), which underlines how, between 2023 and 2026, both companies and the Pa they will need 4 million medium and high-profile workers with these skills.

The need for these professionals is confirmed by the proliferation of highly specialized training courses on the subject. In the next academic year, the Luiss Business School will add to the more vertical courses on energy (the master’s degree in Sustainability & Energy Industry, in its eighth edition in 2023, has been achieving 100% placement for three years), mobility, tourism, the new masters in Sustainable Management & Entrepreneurship – created in collaboration with Dynamo Academy, starting in October 2023 in Rome – and in Transformative Leadership for Sustainable Business, in September 2023 at the Luiss BS Hub in Amsterdam.

The master’s degree in Transformative Sustainability created by the Milan Polytechnic and Bocconi was born in Milan. Started last October, it was born from the «lack, even compared to an international comparison, of a course of study for an intersectional figure, who knew the main technologies for sustainability and understood how to use them to change business processes». explains Raffaella Cagliano, director of the Management Engineering department of the Polytechnic and outgoing director of the master, led by Professor Irene Bengo, on the Polimi side, and by Professor Francesco Perrini, on the Bocconi side. «The characteristics of the new figure? Critical thinking, capacity for vision and risk taking, because sustainability is not something that gives an immediate return; integrator between the various souls of the company. Almost all of the companies contacted for the employability analysis have shown a very strong interest in these professions – says Cagliano -. We already have partner companies of the master (such as the Pesenti Foundation and the Kering group); others are intervening in the classroom and offering projects for students».

What are the characteristics of the professional? According to the Sustainability Makers Sustainability Career Compass 2022, they are predominantly women (64.6%) and increasingly come from a scientific educational path (in 2020 it was 12.4% and today almost 20%) and its unity organization is increasingly top-level: in three out of four organizations she reports directly to top management.