In the event of bankruptcy – payment of “secured” CS deposits would take months – News

SRF research shows that it could be a long time before the money for privileged deposits is paid out at big banks.

The takeover of the failed Credit Suisse by UBS is not yet sealed. However, as long as CS remains an independent bank, it can still go bankrupt. In such a case, deposits of up to CHF 100,000 would be protected, according to the Banking Act.

At the end of last year, according to the annual report, CS had privileged deposits of around CHF 36 billion. In the event of bankruptcy, they would be paid out in 3 phases.

Phase 1: Use of liquid funds

After declaring bankruptcy, the bank’s remaining liquid assets will first be used to settle privileged deposits. Experience has shown that cash is only available to a limited extent after bankruptcy.

The Banking Act has stipulated this since the beginning of the year

If a Swiss bank goes bankrupt, deposits up to a maximum of CHF 100,000 must be paid out “privileged” (Art. 37a). All Swiss banks holding privileged deposits must collectively ensure that they can advance the failing bank an amount equivalent to 1.6% of all secured deposits in Swiss banks. This is currently around CHF 8 billion. The banks must transfer this maximum amount to the bankruptcy liquidator “within seven working days” after the latter has been commissioned by the Financial Market Authority Finma to liquidate the bank (Art. 37h). The bankruptcy liquidator, in turn, must ensure that the money is paid out “immediately, but no later than on the seventh working day” after the customers have given them the necessary instructions. However, this deadline of a maximum of 7 days must only be met from January 1, 2028. If the 8 billion francs and the bank’s existing assets (which must account for at least 125 percent of the insured deposits at all times) are not sufficient to satisfy all claims, the payment is made “pro rata”. (Art. 37j).

Liquidity aid obtained from the Swiss National Bank prior to bankruptcy should generally be used, the financial market supervisory authority Finma stated at the request of Radio SRF. However, she also says: “It is not possible to obtain liquidity support after the bankruptcy proceedings have been opened, for example for the purpose of paying out the secured deposits.”

Phase 2: “esisuisse” deposit guarantee

In the next step, the deposit guarantee is activated. According to the Banking Act, all Swiss banks must jointly advance money up to a certain maximum amount as soon as one of them goes bankrupt. For this purpose, they founded «esisuisse».

According to its managing director Gregor Frey, this is responsible if a bank goes bankrupt and the remaining liquidity is not sufficient to pay out the privileged deposits. Then “esisuisse” must pre-finance the payment up to a maximum of CHF 8 billion.

This is how the “esisuisse” deposit guarantee works

In order to implement deposit insurance, 241 Swiss banks have organized themselves into the "esisuisse" association. All banks that have secured deposits must join this self-regulation. The "esisuisse" must ensure that in the event of a bank failure, a maximum of CHF 8 billion is available so that privileged deposits of up to CHF 100,000 can be paid out. For this purpose, according to the Banking Act, the banks of "esisuisse" must have deposited cash or "easily realizable securities of high quality" in the amount of four billion francs in a safe depository by December of this year at the latest so that it can be accessed there at any time.

At the beginning of the year, the Federal Council and Parliament tightened the requirements for “esisuisse”. The money must now reach the depositors within a maximum of seven working days after they have provided the bankruptcy liquidator with the necessary payment instructions.

However, the whole thing has a big catch: the law provides generous deadlines for the implementation of these tightening. They don’t have to really work until the beginning of 2028. Until then, according to esisuisse Managing Director Frey, the regulation from the old law applies: the payment of the eight billion will take “a few weeks to a few months”.

Phase 3: Distribution of the bankruptcy proceeds

Since deposits are protected up to CHF 100,000, the Banking Act stipulates that banks must always hold domestic assets that are larger than the privileged deposits. Specifically: 125 percent of deposits.

Domestic assets may also include mortgage loans or other loans granted by the bank. Real estate is also eligible. All of this would have to be monetized first, which in turn might take a long time.

Large volume could delay payout

There could be a major earthquake in the Swiss banking sector if other banks suddenly had to take over CS’s mortgage loans of over CHF 100 billion. That would take time, says esisuisse Managing Director Gregor Frey: “If the eight billion is exceeded and assets in Switzerland have to be sold by the closed bank, it will take longer and lead to a certain delay”.

According to Finma on its website, the preferred deposits are paid out in the last step “only with the distribution of the bankruptcy proceeds and at best only in part”.

Conclusion: If CS were to go bankrupt, depositors would have to wait several months before their secured claim would be fully satisfied. That would also be the case with other systemically important banks – especially with UBS, which will be much larger in the future.