In the first 11 months of this year, my country's actual use of foreign capital increased by 9.9% year-on-year

CCTV• 2022-12-23 22:39:12 •

CCTV News: According to data released by the Ministry of Commerce today (December 23), from January to November this year, my country’s actual use of foreign capital increased by 9.9% year-on-year.

From January to November, the actual use of foreign capital nationwide was 1,156.09 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.9% on a comparable basis.

In terms of industries, the actual use of foreign capital in the service industry was 842.61 billion yuan, an increase of 0.9%. The actual use of foreign capital in high-tech industries increased by 31.1%, of which, the high-tech manufacturing industry increased by 58.8%, and the high-tech service industry increased by 23.5%.

From the perspective of origin, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan’s actual investment in China increased by 122.1%, 52.6%, 33.1%, and 26.6% (including investment data through free ports).

In terms of regional distribution, the actual use of foreign capital in the eastern, central and western regions of my country increased by 7.7%, 28.6% and 24.6% respectively.


