CCTV News: According to customs statistics, in the first 11 months of this year, the number of foreign trade enterprises with import and export performance in my country was 585,200, a year-on-year increase of 5.9%. Among them, the import and export of private enterprises increased by 13.6% year-on-year, becoming an important force driving the development of my country’s foreign trade.

In the past few days, the industrial-grade 3D printer and alloy steel powder for printing produced by a technology company in Hunan have been assembled and will be sent to Germany soon. The industrial-grade metal and polymer 3D printing products produced by this company are widely used in cutting-edge fields such as aerospace, precision medicine, and precision machinery. The products are exported to more than 30 countries including the United States, Germany, and Japan.

Zu Ti, deputy director of the Port Supervision Department of Changsha Customs: Changsha Customs makes every effort to ensure the smooth circulation of this high-tech industrial chain and supply chain, and tailor-made customs clearance plans.

Private enterprises keep a close eye on changes in the global trade pattern, continuously expand channels, increase independent innovation, and actively explore overseas markets.

In the past few days, in the assembly workshop of Shandong Rongcheng New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd., workers are rushing to make orders, and these trailer-type RVs assembled in front of them will be sent to overseas markets such as South Korea.

Liu Shaoxun, General Manager of RVs of Compass New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd.: Since the beginning of this year, our order volume has increased by more than 60%. Up to now, we have exported more than 4,300 RVs of various types.

In recent years, Shandong Rongcheng has developed into an important RV production base and export base in my country. Many private enterprises have upgraded from OEM for foreign brands to develop their own brands to explore the international market. The local customs promotes the cross-border e-commerce export overseas warehouse model, which facilitates enterprises to prepare goods for export in advance, and at the same time reduces logistics and freight costs for enterprises.

Wang Jihong, Director of Rongcheng Customs under Qingdao Customs: In the first 11 months of this year, the value of Rongcheng RV exports exceeded 1.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of over 20%. The annual export value is expected to exceed 1.5 billion yuan.

Customs statistics show that in the first 11 months of this year, the proportion of imports and exports of my country’s private enterprises has increased, and the vitality of foreign trade entities has been further stimulated. An increase of 2.2 percentage points.

Yan Min, director of the Macroeconomic Research Office of the Economic Forecasting Department of the State Information Center: Since the beginning of this year, the state has successively introduced a series of policies and measures to protect market players, fully exerting the initiative of enterprises and entrepreneurs, and fully stimulating the market vitality of foreign trade enterprises. The performance of private enterprises was better than that of the whole, which effectively promoted the growth of foreign trade.