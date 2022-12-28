Home Business In the first 11 months of this year, the total revenue of China’s logistics industry was 11.4 trillion yuan, and the logistics supply guarantee was basically stable.
Business

In the first 11 months of this year, the total revenue of China’s logistics industry was 11.4 trillion yuan, and the logistics supply guarantee was basically stable.

by admin

Source title: In the first 11 months of this year, the total revenue of China‘s logistics industry was 11.4 trillion yuan, and the logistics supply guarantee was basically stable

China News Agency, Beijing, December 28 (Reporter Ruan Yulin) According to data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing on the 28th, from January to November this year, the total revenue of China‘s logistics industry was 11.4 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.3%, an increase of The rate dropped by 0.5 percentage points compared with the previous 10 months. It shows that the growth rate of the logistics market has dropped, and the guarantee of logistics supply is basically stable.

See also  Carl Icahn: The Fed had to raise rates by 100bps, for the US, the worst is about to come

In November, the logistics industry continued to maintain a strong supply capacity, and the advantages of the gradual improvement of the network system were more obvious. Against the background of the steady progress of the logistics guarantee work, the transportation networks such as railways, highways, water transportation, and aviation were generally smooth, especially Railways and waterways play the role of transportation channels, giving full play to their advantages in ensuring the supply of bulk commodities such as electricity and coal, and the freight volume has achieved stable growth. At the same time, international freight, multimodal transport and other fields have achieved medium-to-high growth. From January to November, the cumulative volume of TEUs sent by the China-Europe Railway Express increased by 11%; the volume of sea-rail combined transport in the Western Land-Sea New Corridor increased by 18.9% year-on-year. It provides a strong guarantee for promoting the stability of the industrial chain supply chain and supporting and stabilizing the economic market.

From the perspective of the prosperity level of the logistics industry, at the end of the year, epidemics broke out in many places across the country, especially in central cities in key areas, which had a certain impact on the operation of the logistics network. The prosperity index fell to a low level in November.

According to reports, since the fourth quarter, affected by multiple factors, the business volume, cost, and profit of logistics companies have fluctuated frequently, and operations are still relatively difficult. In terms of income, since the second half of the year, the growth rate of the logistics business income of key surveyed logistics enterprises has gradually slowed down. From the perspective of profitability, due to the large-scale rebound of the epidemic and the increase in operational difficulties of logistics companies in November, the business volume of key survey companies generally rebounded, the downward pressure on logistics demand increased, and the business volumes such as freight volume and circulation processing volume all had different degrees. The profits of the logistics industry continued to fall.

See also  Ecobonus: from 13 January bookings for mopeds and motorcycles will start again

According to the analysis, despite facing multiple difficulties, on the whole, the logistics industry still shows strong resilience and pressure-bearing capacity, and generally maintains a recovery trend. Various departments actively optimized logistics-related epidemic prevention and control policies, and the results of ensuring smooth flow continued to consolidate, and the total revenue of the logistics industry basically maintained a growth trend.

You may also like

BTP is Bund, spread is Tassi. Outlook 2023

US stocks before the market: Dow futures rose...

Spain announces package against high inflation: zero VAT...

Cheap artifact!Exposure of the new iPad mini: Apple...

Food districts, the pear district arrives in Emilia...

Kraken Crypto Exchange Closes Operations in Japan

2022 Public Fund Issuance Market Portrait: Bond Funds...

Pharmaceuticals, +44% exports in 2022 with a balance...

Look at 2023丨Hong Qinghua, Chairman of Qichuang Tourism...

Fed, Treasury rates, US yield curve: outlook for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy