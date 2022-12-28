Source title: In the first 11 months of this year, the total revenue of China‘s logistics industry was 11.4 trillion yuan, and the logistics supply guarantee was basically stable

China News Agency, Beijing, December 28 (Reporter Ruan Yulin) According to data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing on the 28th, from January to November this year, the total revenue of China‘s logistics industry was 11.4 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.3%, an increase of The rate dropped by 0.5 percentage points compared with the previous 10 months. It shows that the growth rate of the logistics market has dropped, and the guarantee of logistics supply is basically stable. In November, the logistics industry continued to maintain a strong supply capacity, and the advantages of the gradual improvement of the network system were more obvious. Against the background of the steady progress of the logistics guarantee work, the transportation networks such as railways, highways, waterways, and aviation were generally smooth, especially Railways and waterways play the role of transportation channels, giving full play to their advantages in ensuring the supply of bulk commodities such as electricity and coal, and the freight volume has achieved stable growth. At the same time, international freight, multimodal transport and other fields have achieved medium-to-high growth. From January to November, the cumulative volume of TEUs sent by the China-Europe Railway Express increased by 11%; the volume of sea-rail combined transport in the Western Land-Sea New Corridor increased by 18.9% year-on-year. It provides a strong guarantee for promoting the stability of the industrial chain supply chain and supporting and stabilizing the economic market. See also Free automatic activation of OPPO 5G mobile phones to fully support China Mobile's new 5G calls_Function_Network_On From the perspective of the prosperity level of the logistics industry, at the end of the year, epidemics broke out in many places across the country, especially in central cities in key areas, which had a certain impact on the operation of the logistics network. The prosperity index fell to a low level in November. According to reports, since the fourth quarter, affected by multiple factors, the business volume, cost, and profit of logistics companies have fluctuated frequently, and operations are still relatively difficult. In terms of income, since the second half of the year, the growth rate of the logistics business income of key surveyed logistics enterprises has gradually slowed down. From the perspective of profitability, due to the large-scale rebound of the epidemic and the increase in operational difficulties of logistics companies in November, the business volume of key survey companies generally rebounded, the downward pressure on logistics demand increased, and the business volumes such as freight volume and circulation processing volume all had different degrees The profits of the logistics industry continued to fall. According to the analysis, despite facing multiple difficulties, on the whole, the logistics industry still shows strong resilience and pressure-bearing capacity, and generally maintains a recovery trend. Various departments actively optimized logistics-related epidemic prevention and control policies, and the results of ensuring smooth flow continued to consolidate, and the total revenue of the logistics industry basically maintained a growth trend.

