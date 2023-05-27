In the first 4 months, Guangzhou’s main economic indicators continued to improve, and the economy continued to make steady progress. The total value of foreign trade imports and exports increased by 11% year-on-year.

From January to April, Guangzhou’s main economic indicators continued to improve, and the economy continued to grow steadily.Among them, the cityThe total retail sales of social consumer goods371.815 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.2%; the city completedfixed asset investmentA year-on-year increase of 11.7%; the city’s foreign tradeimport and exportThe total value was 369.93 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.0%; the city’s passenger traffic increased by 66.5% year-on-year.

From January to April, the city’s total retail sales of consumer goods was 371.815 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.2%, an increase of 2.7 percentage points from January to March. Service consumption recovered significantly, and the retail sales of accommodation and catering industries increased by 26.9% year-on-year, a significant increase of 8.5 percentage points from January to March. The growth of basic consumer goods was stable, and the retail sales of grain, oil and food above designated size, clothing, shoes, hats, needles and textiles increased by 14.6% and 10.7% respectively year-on-year. Upgraded consumption has a good growth momentum, and the retail sales of cosmetics above designated size and gold, silver and jewelry increased by 16.5% and 6.2% year-on-year;new energyCars continued to sell well, achieving a year-on-year increase of 34.5% in retail sales, 15.9 percentage points higher than the growth rate from January to March.

From January to April, the city’s investment in fixed assets increased by 11.7% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 2.2 percentage points higher than that from January to March. In terms of sectors, industrial investment continued its strong growth momentum, and completed investment increased by 30.2% year-on-year, of which industrial technological transformation investment increased by 25.1% year-on-year; infrastructure investment increased by 10.4% year-on-year, and real estate investment decreased by 6.5% year-on-year. Investment in high-tech manufacturing increased by 38.9% year-on-year, accounting for 50.8% of manufacturing investment, an increase of 1.5 percentage points compared with the same period of the previous year.

The policy of stabilizing foreign trade has shown results. From January to April, the city’s total foreign trade import and export value was 369.93 billion yuan, an increase of 11.0% year-on-year, and the growth rate turned from negative to positive, an increase of 13.3 percentage points from January to March. Among them, exports were 225.89 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 20.5%; imports were 144.04 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 1.2%.Among various trade methods, general trade (includingCross-border e-commerce) Import and export speeded up significantly, with a year-on-year increase of 32.4%, an increase of 21.5 percentage points from January to March; bonded logistics import and export increased by 21.1% year-on-year.

From January to April, the city’s passenger traffic increased by 66.5% year-on-year, an increase of 21.1 percentage points from January to March. Among them, air, railway and road passenger traffic increased by 1.1 times, 79.0% and 22.3% respectively year-on-year.Baiyun AirportThe passenger flow ranks first in the country, and the passenger throughput of the airport is 18.8204 million person-times, a year-on-year increase of 1.1 times.

In the next stage, Guangzhou will adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully promote the policy of stabilizing growth and increase efficiency, actively recover and expand demand, and drive the accelerated recovery of industrial production, the steady recovery of residents’ consumption potential, and the increase in volume and quality of effective investment. Further consolidate the economic recovery momentum.

See page 2 for a detailed report

(Article source: Guangzhou Daily)

Article source: Guangzhou Daily

Original Title: In the first four months, Guangzhou’s main economic indicators continued to improve