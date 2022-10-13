Our reporter Liu Meng

On October 12, the Ministry of Commerce released data showing that from January to August 2022, my country’s service trade continued to maintain steady growth. The total import and export of services was 3,937.56 billion yuan (RMB, the same below), a year-on-year increase of 20.4%; of which service exports were 1,908.24 billion yuan, an increase of 23.1%; imports were 2,029.32 billion yuan, an increase of 17.9%. The growth rate of service exports was 5.2 percentage points higher than that of imports, driving the service trade deficit to drop by 29.5% to 121.08 billion yuan. In August, the total import and export of services in my country was 543.79 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 17.6%.

The person in charge of the Department of Trade in Services of the Ministry of Commerce introduced that in the first eight months of this year, my country’s trade in services mainly showed the following characteristics: the steady growth of knowledge-intensive trade in services. From January to August, the import and export of knowledge-intensive services was 1,643.27 billion yuan, an increase of 11.4%. Among them, the export of knowledge-intensive services was 929.79 billion yuan, an increase of 15.7%; the areas with faster export growth were intellectual property royalties, telecommunication computers and information services, which increased by 24% and 18.4% respectively. The import of knowledge-intensive services was 713.48 billion yuan, an increase of 6.2%; the fast-growing field of imports was insurance services, with a growth rate of 64.4%.

Imports and exports of travel services maintained growth. From January to August, the import and export of my country’s travel services was 542.66 billion yuan, an increase of 7.1%. Excluding travel services, my country’s import and export of services increased by 22.8% from January to August, of which exports increased by 24.5% and imports increased by 20.8%; compared with the same period in 2019, service imports and exports increased by 51.9%, of which exports increased by 67.8% and imports increased 36.1%.

“In the first eight months of this year, my country’s service trade not only continued to maintain rapid growth in terms of total volume, but also further optimized its structure, and the service trade deficit was further reduced, contributing to my country’s steady growth, maintaining a balance of payments and a stable exchange rate. “Xiao Benhua, deputy dean of the Free Trade Zone Research Institute of Shanghai Lixin College of Accounting and Finance, said in an interview with a “Securities Daily” reporter.

In Xiao Benhua’s view, the rapid growth in the export of intellectual property royalties in the first eight months is a bright spot. “This not only reflects my country’s great progress in scientific and technological innovation, but also shows that my country still has great potential in knowledge-intensive service trade such as intellectual property licensing.”

Tang Chuan, an expert in the expert database of the Ministry of Finance and the investment director of 360 Government-Enterprise Security Group, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that in terms of service trade import, the level of opening up of the financial industry is constantly improving, including the proportion of foreign shareholding in financial institutions and overseas qualified investment. People’s opening-up policies are continuing to increase, so the large-scale input of financial services has become a definite trend in the short and medium term.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, Xiao Benhua said that although my country’s service trade is facing more severe challenges, it is still expected to maintain steady growth on the whole.

Tang Chuan predicts that the service trade in the fourth quarter will likely continue the trend of the third quarter, and the intellectual property royalties, telecommunications computer and information services, and financial services with light asset characteristics will continue to exert force. At the same time, travel services will further improve with the successive implementation of relevant policies.

Xiao Benhua suggested that the next step is to continue to optimize the structure of service trade. On the one hand, it is necessary to promote the digital transformation of service trade, and increase the proportion of knowledge-intensive service trade such as finance, information, intellectual property, and accounting;

