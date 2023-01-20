Source: Jintou.com

1. Price trend

According to data monitored by SunSirs, on January 15PVCThe average price of calcium carbide method SG5 is 6216.67 yuan/ton, up 1.22% from the price at the beginning of the month.

2. Market Analysis

In the first half of the month, the price of PVC domestic spot market rose. At present, the confidence in the spot market is good, and the center of gravity of the market price is upward. On the upstream side, crude oil rebounded after falling, semi-coke prices consolidated at a high level, and PVC cost support was better in the first half of January. At the same time, futures prices have risen slightly in the near future, which has strengthened confidence in the spot market. As the Spring Festival holiday approaches, on-site trading is driven by the demand of downstream companies to hoard goods, which has some support for spot prices. Up to now, the price range of domestic PVC5 calcium carbide is mostly around 6000-6450 yuan/ton.

In terms of crude oil, on January 18, international crude oil futures fell. The settlement price of the main contract of WTI crude oil futures in the United States was 79.48 US dollars per barrel, a decrease of 0.70 US dollars or 0.9%. The settlement price of the main contract of Brent crude oil futures was 84.98 US dollars per barrel, a decrease of 0.94 US dollars or 1.1%. The Fed’s hawkish stance raised concerns that interest rate hikes may not be slowed down, and recession expectations diluted the optimistic outlook for China’s fuel demand.

In terms of calcium carbide, the ex-factory price of calcium carbide in Northwest China rose this week. The average ex-factory price of mainstream calcium carbide manufacturers in Northwest China rose from 3,700 yuan/ton on January 1 to 3,850 yuan/ton on January 15, an increase of 4.05%. The price of semi-coke in the upper reaches is consolidating at a high level, and the cost support is better. The price of PVC in the downstream rises slightly, and the demand for calcium carbide increases.

3. Market Outlook Forecast

SunSirs PVC analysts believe that PVC cost support was better in the first half of January, and PVC spot prices rose. As the Spring Festival holiday approaches, market transactions basically stagnate as downstream companies go on holiday one after another. It is expected that after the year, the market price of PVC will be relatively strong. Pay close attention to changes in the news surface.

