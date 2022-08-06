Light industry involves many fields such as food, clothing, housing, transportation, etc. It is not only related to the quality of life of the people, but also to the development of the industrial economy.

August 5,Department of Consumer Products Industry, Ministry of Industry and Information TechnologyAnnounced the operation of light industry in the first half of 2022.

In the first half of the year, with the gradual implementation of a package of policies and measures to stabilize the economy, the advantages of light industry with good resilience and stable development continued to emerge. Mainly in: production continued to recover. In the first half of the year, the added value of light industries above designated size increased by 4.6%, 1.2 percentage points higher than that of all industries. The output of shoes, watches, room air conditioners and domestic gas water heaters increased by 8.7%, 10.2%, 1.1% and 2.3% year-on-year respectively.

At the same time, corporate earnings have also improved. In the first half of the year, the operating income of light industrial enterprises above designated size was 11.4 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7%, and the total profit was 693.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the industrial average.

The export value of 8 key commodities of light industry increased by 10% year-on-year

After years of development, my country has become a veritable light industry country. In 2021, the added value of my country’s light industry will account for 16.9% of the national industrial added value, and the output of more than 100 categories of light industrial products will rank first in the world. Since the beginning of this year, some industries have been affected by unfavorable factors such as sluggish demand, rising raw material prices, and order transfer, and the development of light industry has faced various difficulties and challenges.

He Yaqiong, Director of the Consumer Goods Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information TechnologyEarlier at the press conference, he said that in the past few months, domestic epidemics have occurred frequently, and the epidemic situation in some areas has been running at a high level, and the international situation has become more severe and complex. The light industry is in it, it is inevitably affected, and it also faces difficulties such as rising raw material prices, poor logistics, and shrinking demand.

“But we have to see that this shock and impact are phased and temporary.”He Yaqiong saysmy country’s light industry system is complete, complete with complete facilities, and strong resilience, especially light industry as a rigid industry in the fields of food, clothing, housing, use, transportation, etc., the long-term positive fundamentals have not changed.

The operating data for the first half of the year showed that the light industry still showed good resilience. In addition to the continued recovery of production and improved profitability, exports have also remained stable. According to customs data, in the first half of the year, the cumulative export value of 8 key commodities of light industry was 211.74 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 10%. Among them, the export growth rate of luggage, shoes and toys exceeded 20%. Exports of plastic products increased by 15.6%.

In the first half of the year, the export value of light industrial products represented by shoes and boots increased significantly compared with the same period of last year

Bai Ming, Deputy Director of the International Market Research Institute of the Ministry of CommerceIn an interview with the “Daily Economic News” reporter on WeChat, he said that in the first half of the year, the country’s total import and export of goods was 19,802.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.4%. Among them, exports were 11.1417 trillion yuan, an increase of 13.2%, and the increase was even higher if converted into US dollars.

Bai Ming said that the cumulative export value of 8 key commodities of light industry also increased. China‘s light industrial products have certain competitiveness, especially light industrial products are just-needed products. For example, the US subsidizes consumers to form some new purchasing power increments, but its own country does not have enough production capacity for these light industrial products. Therefore, it can only be imported, and China is the largest exporter of light industrial products.

In addition, in the first half of the year, investment in the light industry sector was also relatively hot. In the first half of the year, the investment scale of major light industry industries maintained double-digit growth, higher than the same period last year and the current national level. Among them, the growth rate of investment in leather, wine and beverages exceeded 30%.

Not only that, the rigidity of light industry consumption is also strong. In the first half of the year, the retail sales of ten categories of light industry commodities reached 3,348 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.1%. Among them, the daily necessities products performed better, and the retail value of grain, oil, food, beverages, tobacco and alcohol commodities increased by 9.9%, 8.2% and 6.7% year-on-year respectively.

Light industry is expected to continue to grow steadily and rapidly in the second half of the year

Talking about the export trend of light industry in the second half of the year, Bai Ming mentioned that in the previous period, the United States and other countries imported a large number of light industrial products and hoarded a lot, so there is still a certain uncertainty in the demand in the second half of the year. In addition, ASEAN countries such as Vietnam are promoting the resumption of work and production, which has also formed a lot of production capacity, which will also divert my country’s exports to a certain extent. In addition, the European and American economies are likely to enter a recession stage in the second half of the year. Therefore, there are still uncertain factors in the foreign demand for my country’s light industrial products in the second half of the year.

“Under such circumstances, from a domestic point of view, we still have to continue to stabilize market players and provide enterprises with various support policies such as tax reduction and exemption.” Bai Ming said.

The reporter noticed that recently, the CPC Central Committee and the State Council have introduced 33 important measures, including tax cuts and fee reductions, and a package to help enterprises to stabilize the economy. A series of powerful measures such as supporting and expanding investment to promote consumption; many localities have also introduced a number of policies to promote consumption and stabilize investment.

June 17,Five departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of Light Industry”, put forward the development goals of four young industries in the future. By 2025, the comprehensive strength of light industry will be significantly improved, the proportion of light industry in the industry will be basically stable, the role of expanding domestic demand and promoting consumption will be obvious, and the ability to serve to build a new development pattern and promote high-quality economic and social development will be enhanced.

He YaqiongEarlier at the press conference, he said, “With the implementation of various policies to help enterprises one by one, the effect of benefiting enterprises is gradually showing, especially the release and implementation of the “Opinions”, we believe that the light industry is expected to continue to grow steadily and rapidly in the second half of the year.”

