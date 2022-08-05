According to the “Economic Operation from January to June 2022” by the Shishi Municipal Bureau of Statistics, in the first half of the year, the GDP of Shishi City was 52.516 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.9%. In terms of different industries, the added value of the primary industry was 916 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 0.6%; the added value of the secondary industry was 23.563 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.5%, and the contribution rate to GDP growth was 50.5%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 28.037 billion yuan. It increased by 3.4% year-on-year, and contributed 49.3% to GDP growth. The proportion of the three industries is 1.7:44.9:53.4.

Among the major industries in the city, the industrial added value was 21.091 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.5%, with a contribution rate of 45.2% to GDP growth; the added value of wholesale, retail and accommodation and catering industries was 14.146 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.0%, with a contribution rate of 41.7% to GDP growth. %.

The added value of the city’s industries above designated size increased by 3.9% year-on-year, and the total industrial output value above designated size was 73.192 billion yuan, an increase of 4.3% year-on-year. A year-on-year increase of 7.4%.

Agricultural production grew steadily. The city’s total output value of agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery was 1.738 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 0.2%, and the output of aquatic products was 73,609 tons, a year-on-year increase of 0.1%.

This year, Shishi City has effectively coordinated the promotion of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. The city has made every effort to consolidate the achievements of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy, and go all out to stabilize the economic market. While doing a good job in epidemic prevention and control, always take the project as the first support, the investment promotion as the No. 1 project, and the “5510” project competition as the first starting point, and continue to set off an upsurge of project tackling. Support international trade city, food city, fabric wholesale market, online wholesale market, etc. to strengthen business formats, and continuously expand the radiation force of professional markets. Deepen the construction of “10 million” Internet celebrity cities and e-commerce valleys, guide enterprises to enter selected e-commerce, video e-commerce, social e-commerce and other fields, and continuously enhance the ability to link the national market. Focus on the real economy, make every effort to optimize the industrial system, focus on refocusing on leading companies, strengthening brands, building chains, and consolidating and developing a billion-dollar enterprise group. Strengthen the integration of resources in the entire industry chain of textiles, shoes and clothing, and support subdivisions such as school uniforms and professional wear to become stronger and more specialized. Prosperity of the cultural tourism industry, in-depth exploration of elements such as world heritage, seaside, food, commerce, etc., connecting the dots into a line, carrying out all-media precision marketing, building a smart cultural tourism platform, continuing to do a good job of “tourism +” articles, and launching the cultural tourism of the Maritime Silk Road Beacon brand.

In terms of agriculture, we will continue to promote rural revitalization, implement food conservation actions, and actively build high-standard farmland. The sown area of ​​grain has been stabilized at more than 16,600 mu, and the responsibility for food security has been effectively fulfilled. Adhere to the strategy of promoting agriculture through science and technology, actively cultivate agricultural science and technology demonstration bases and agricultural science and technology demonstration subjects, and ensure the stable growth of agricultural production, thereby ensuring that the city’s economic operation is in a stable and positive trend.The picture shows a corner of Huilong’s textile workshop

