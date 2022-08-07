In the first half of the year, the development of renewable energy continued to improve, and the newly installed capacity of renewable energy power generation accounted for 80% of the country

The National Energy Administration recently held an online press conference for the third quarter to analyze the energy situation in the first half of this year. Wang Dapeng, deputy director of the New Energy and Renewable Energy Department of the National Energy Administration, introduced that in the first half of this year, my country’s renewable energy development continued to improve. The country’s newly installed renewable energy power generation capacity was 54.75 million kilowatts, accounting for 80% of the country’s newly installed power generation capacity. . As of the end of June this year, my country’s installed capacity of renewable energy power generation reached 1.118 billion kilowatts. Among them, the installed capacity of hydropower is 400 million kilowatts (including 42 million kilowatts of pumped storage), the installed capacity of wind power is 342 million kilowatts, the installed capacity of photovoltaic power generation is 336 million kilowatts, and the installed capacity of biomass power generation is 39.5 million kilowatts.

In the first half of this year, the renewable energy power generation achieved steady growth, and the national renewable energy power generation amounted to 1.25 trillion kWh. At the same time, renewable energy maintains a high level of utilization. In the first half of the year, the water energy utilization rate of major river basins in the country was about 98.6%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points over the same period of the previous year; the national average utilization rate of wind power was 95.8%, and the average utilization rate of photovoltaic power generation was 97.7%.

In terms of categories, in the first half of this year, the country’s newly installed hydropower capacity was 9.41 million kilowatts, and the average hydropower utilization hours was 1,691 hours, an increase of 195 hours year-on-year; the national wind power newly installed grid-connected capacity was 12.94 million kilowatts, of which onshore wind power newly installed 1206. 10,000 kilowatts and offshore wind power installed capacity of 270,000 kilowatts. In terms of the distribution of newly installed capacity, the “Three North” regions account for about 72.5%, and the central, eastern and southern regions account for about 27.5%; the newly installed photovoltaic power generation capacity nationwide is 30.88 million kilowatts, and the utilization hours of photovoltaic power generation are 623 hours, an increase of 7% year-on-year. hour; the newly installed capacity of biomass power generation was 1.52 million kilowatts, and the cumulative installed capacity reached 39.5 million kilowatts.

While the development of renewable energy is accelerating, the level of traditional energy supply continues to improve. Dong Wancheng, deputy director of the Development Planning Department of the National Energy Administration, introduced that the energy industry is going all out to increase energy production and supply, and continue to promote the construction and release of advanced coal mine production capacity. Since the beginning of this year, coal mine capacity has increased by 78.9 million tons, and raw coal output has increased by 11% year-on-year. Coal and power companies have made every effort to ensure power supply, and there has been no power outage since the beginning of this year. As of the end of June, the nationally-regulated thermal coal inventory of power plants was 170 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 51.7%, and the available days reached 29 days, maintaining a relatively high level.

“Since this year, in the face of the severe and complex international energy situation and the great pressure of domestic energy supply guarantee, the National Energy Administration has firmly grasped the core task of ensuring the supply of thermal coal, and has made every effort to ensure the supply and price of coal, and has achieved good results. The output has increased significantly, the inventory has increased significantly, and the price is generally stable and significantly lower than the international level.” Liu Tao, deputy director of the National Energy Administration’s Coal Department, introduced. At present, coal prices are generally stable. In July, the annual long-term coal price of 5,500 kcal thermal coal in Qinhuangdao was 719 yuan/ton, down 6 yuan/ton from the beginning of the year, and 51 yuan/ton lower than the ceiling price of long-term coal at 770 yuan/ton. Live the basic plate of electricity and coal supply. The comprehensive ex-factory price of coal-fired power plants is significantly lower than the international level, which reduces the operating pressure of power plants and makes a positive contribution to price stabilization. “In order to urge relevant parties to do a good job in fulfilling the performance of medium and long-term thermal coal contracts, the National Energy Administration has recently deployed to carry out the supervision of the performance of medium and long-term thermal coal contracts across the country, urging coal enterprises to improve the fulfillment rate of medium and long-term thermal coal contracts, and strictly implement the National policy to improve the stable supply level of thermal coal.” Liu Tao said. (Reporter Liao Ruiling)