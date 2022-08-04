The Ministry of Natural Resources of Sinochem News reported on August 3 that according to preliminary calculations, the gross marine product in the first half of the year was 4.2 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.2%, and the main economic indicators were within a reasonable range. Among them, the output of offshore crude oil and offshore natural gas increased by 7.4% and 12.4% respectively year-on-year.

According to the survey, 57.7% of marine emerging industry enterprises achieved a year-on-year increase in operating income in the first half of the year, and 67.7% of enterprises expected an increase in annual operating income. The wind power generation in coastal areas increased by nearly 20% year-on-year, but due to the expiration of the offshore wind power subsidy policy at the end of 2021, the new grid-connected capacity of offshore wind power fell by 83.1% year-on-year.

In the first half of the year, the output of offshore crude oil and natural gas increased by 7.4% and 12.4% respectively year-on-year. The first-phase project of Lvda 5-2 North Oilfield and the development project of Block 4-1 of Kenli 6-1 Oilfield have been put into production. The development of high-end marine equipment has accelerated, and the scale of newly undertaken LNG ships has reached the highest level in my country’s history. my country’s first intelligent manufacturing base for offshore oil and gas production equipment was completed and put into operation in Tianjin. The first intelligent deep-sea oil and gas storage center was completed and put into use in Hainan. The world‘s first LNG ship The dual-fuel ultra-large crude oil carrier “Yuan Ruiyang” was successfully delivered.