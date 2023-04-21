In the first quarter, Chongqing achieved a GDP of 693.289 billion yuan, an increase of 4.7% year-on-year_Chongqing People’s Government

On April 20, the Municipal Government Information Office held a press conference at which the Municipal Bureau of Statistics and the National Bureau of Statistics Chongqing Investigation Team released the operating data of Chongqing’s economic and social development in the first quarter of 2023. Data show that in the first quarter of this year, the city’s GDP was 693.289 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.7%.

Among them, the added value of the primary industry was 31.878 billion yuan, an increase of 3.8%; the added value of the secondary industry was 259.015 billion yuan, an increase of 5.8%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 402.396 billion yuan, an increase of 4.1%.

The person in charge of the Municipal Bureau of Statistics stated that in the first quarter, our city fully implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, conscientiously implemented the deployment requirements of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, and adhered to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, complete, accurate and comprehensive Implement the new development concept, actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern, focus on promoting high-quality development, and focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices. Production demand has stabilized and rebounded, employment prices have generally remained stable, residents’ income has continued to increase, and the economy has started well.

The person in charge said that overall, as the effects of economic stabilization policies continue to appear, the city’s economy generally shows a good recovery trend with stable production, a gradually improving consumer market, and continuous growth of new drivers. At the same time, the current insufficient demand is still relatively prominent, structural problems still exist, the overall development of new kinetic energy is not strong, and the foundation for economic recovery is not yet solid. In the next stage, the city still needs to continue to promote the deepening and solid construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, and strive to achieve steady progress and efficiency, eliminate dangers and problems, reform and change, and benefit the people, so as to ensure the comprehensive construction of the new era and new journey The new socialist modernized Chongqing has made a good start and made a good start.