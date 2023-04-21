In the first quarter, French investment in China increased by 635.5% year-on-year. Australian business delegation will visit China- China Daily

China.com, April 20th, the Ministry of Commerce held a regular press conference today. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce Shu Jueting introduced that from January to March 2023, the actual use of foreign capital nationwide was 408.45 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%. The absorption of foreign capital has achieved “opening the door and stabilizing”.

In the first quarter, French and German investment in China increased by 635.5% and 60.8% year-on-year respectively

This year, the Ministry of Commerce launched the “Invest in China Year” series of investment promotion activities, and all regions have stepped up efforts to “go out” and “invite in” investment. From January to March, more than 10,000 foreign-invested enterprises were newly established, a year-on-year increase of 25.5% . The effects of policies such as foreign R&D centers, manufacturing investment, and the new version of the “Catalogue of Encouraging Foreign Investment Industries” have gradually emerged. my country’s investment structure has continued to optimize. From January to March, the actual use of foreign capital in high-tech industries was 156.71 billion yuan, an increase of 18% year-on-year. Among them, investment in electronic and communication equipment manufacturing, transformation of scientific and technological achievements, R&D and design services, and pharmaceutical manufacturing increased by 55.7%, 50.3%, 24.6% and 20.2% respectively.

Investment in China from some countries and regions has increased significantly. From January to March this year, French and German investment in China increased by 635.5% and 60.8% year-on-year respectively. In addition, investment in China from the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Switzerland and South Korea also increased by 680.3%, 179.7%, 47.7%, 47.4% and 36.5% respectively, and investment from countries along the “Belt and Road” increased by 27.8%. The implementation of large foreign-funded projects was accelerated. Special classes for key foreign-funded projects will play a role, further strengthen regular exchanges, targeted services, and precise investment promotion linkage coordination mechanisms, and promote the construction of key foreign-funded projects. From January to March, large projects with a contractual foreign investment of more than 100 million US dollars actually received 223.28 billion yuan of foreign investment, an increase of 10.4%.

Australian business delegation to visit China China welcomes enterprises of the two countries to carry out mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation and exchanges

Shu Jueting said that since the beginning of this year, executives from many multinational companies have visited China. In addition to actively participating in major events such as the China Development Forum, the Boao Forum for Asia, the launching ceremony of the “Invest in China Year” and the Consumer Expo, they are also conducting a comprehensive and in-depth investigation of China‘s development environment and looking for new opportunities for investment and cooperation. The leaders of the Ministry of Commerce recently held intensive meetings with the visiting executives of multinational companies. During the exchanges, multinational companies generally reported that the Chinese market is extremely attractive, and they will continue to promote cooperation with China in various fields and deepen the Chinese market. According to incomplete statistics, more than 300 foreign-funded projects have been newly signed this year, involving key industries such as biomedicine, advanced manufacturing, chemical energy, and modern service industries.

According to Australian media reports, Australia’s first business delegation in three years will visit China, and revealed that Trade Minister Farrell is expected to visit China in the next few weeks. Shu Jueting said that during the video meeting between the two trade ministers in February this year, Minister Wang Wentao invited Minister Farrell to visit China at an appropriate time, and Minister Farrell accepted the invitation. The two sides are in close communication on the specific arrangements for Minister Farrell’s visit to China.

The economic structures of China and Australia are highly complementary, and they are each other’s important economic and trade partners. In 2022, the total trade volume between China and Australia will reach 220.9 billion U.S. dollars. In the first quarter of this year, the bilateral trade volume will be about 58.8 billion U.S. dollars, a year-on-year increase of 10.9%. The mutually beneficial cooperation between the two sides in the field of economy and trade conforms to the common interests of the two countries and their peoples. Shu Jueting said that China welcomes enterprises of the two countries to carry out mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation and exchanges. China will unswervingly promote high-level opening up and deepen cooperation in the global industrial and supply chains. The door to opening up will become wider and wider. China‘s development will bring broader markets and opportunities to companies from all over the world, including Australia.

my country’s foreign non-financial direct investment in the first quarterYear-on-year increase of 26.3%

Shu Jueting introduced that in the first quarter of 2023, my country’s foreign non-financial direct investment was 215.97 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 26.3% (equivalent to 31.54 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 17.2%). Among them, US$ 7.16 billion flowed to the wholesale and retail industry, an increase of 31.4%; US$ 1.48 billion flowed to the transportation, warehousing and postal industry, an increase of 24.4%; investment in manufacturing, construction, information transmission and other fields also showed a growth trend. Direct investment in countries along the “Belt and Road” was US$5.76 billion, a year-on-year increase of 9.5%, accounting for 18.3% of the total over the same period.

In the first quarter, the turnover of foreign contracted projects was 216.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 17.7%; the value of newly signed contracts was 295.47 billion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 1.8%. The turnover of contracted projects in countries along the “Belt and Road” was 116.48 billion yuan, and the newly signed contract value was 174.89 billion yuan, accounting for 53.7% and 59.2% of the total in the same period respectively.

