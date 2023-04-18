In the first quarter, GDP grew by 4.5% year-on-year, and consumption accelerated to pick up. In March, the total retail sales of consumer goods returned to double-digit growth

◎The contribution rate of final consumption to economic growth in the first quarter reached 66.6%, which was a significant increase compared with the whole of last year. It is the most important factor driving economic growth among the three major demands.

◎Preliminary calculations show that the GDP in the first quarter was 28,499.7 billion yuan, calculated at constant prices, a year-on-year increase of 4.5%, and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2.2% from the fourth quarter of the previous year.

On April 18, the State Council Information Office held a press conference to introduce the operation of the national economy in the first quarter of 2023.

Fu Linghui, Spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics and Director of the Department of Comprehensive Statistics of the National EconomyIn the first quarter, domestic production demand stabilized and rebounded, employment prices were generally stable, residents’ income continued to increase, market expectations improved significantly, and the economy started well.

Fu Linghui (right) at the press conferenceIntroducing the operation of the national economy in the first quarter, photographed by reporter Zhang Huaishui

In terms of industries, the added value of the primary industry was 1,157.5 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.7%; the added value of the secondary industry was 1,0794.7 billion yuan, an increase of 3.3%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 16,547.5 billion yuan, an increase of 5.4%.

In the first quarter, GDP grew by 4.5% year-on-year, and the growth rate was faster than that in the fourth quarter of the previous year

The added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.0% year-on-year

In the first quarter, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.0% year-on-year, 0.3 percentage points faster than the fourth quarter of the previous year.

In terms of three major categories, the added value of the mining industry increased by 3.2%, the manufacturing industry increased by 2.9%, and the production and supply of electricity, heat, gas and water increased by 3.3%. The added value of the equipment manufacturing industry increased by 4.3%, 2.5 percentage points faster than that in the first two months.

In terms of economic types, the added value of state-owned holding companies increased by 3.3 percent; joint-stock enterprises increased by 4.3 percent; foreign and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan-invested enterprises decreased by 2.7 percent; private enterprises increased by 2.0 percent.

In terms of products, the output of solar cells and new energy vehicles increased by 53.2% and 22.5% respectively.

In March, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size increased by 3.9% year-on-year, 1.5 percentage points faster than that in January-February; the month-on-month increase was 0.12%. In March, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index was 51.9%, and the Enterprise Production and Operation Activity Expectation Index was 55.5%.

Total retail sales of consumer goods returned to double-digit growth in March

In the first quarter, the total retail sales of consumer goods was 11,492.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.8%, and a decrease of 2.7% in the fourth quarter of last year.Fu LinghuiAccording to the introduction, the contribution rate of final consumption to economic growth in the first quarter reached 66.6%, which was a significant increase compared with the whole of last year. It is the most important factor driving economic growth among the three major demands.

Among them, in March, the total retail sales of social consumer goods increased by 10.6% year-on-year, 7.1 percentage points faster than that in January-February; the chain increased by 0.15%. The “Daily Economic News” reporter noticed that this is also the first time since July 2021 that the total retail sales of consumer goods have returned to double-digit growth.

Fu LinghuiIn response to a reporter’s question, he said that my country’s service consumption rebounded significantly in the first quarter. As the impact of the epidemic gradually recedes, consumption scenarios increase, and residents’ contact consumption such as going out, catering, entertainment, and tourism grows rapidly. In the first quarter, the national catering revenue increased by 13.9% year-on-year.

From the per capita situation of residents, in the first quarter, the per capita service consumption expenditure of national residents increased by 6.2% year-on-year in nominal terms, which was significantly faster than the per capita consumption expenditure of all residents, and the proportion of residents’ consumption expenditure increased by 0.3 percentage points compared with the same period of the previous year.

At the same time, with the gradual release of residents’ consumption demand, the growth of upgrading consumption has accelerated, and the consumption of basic life has continued to grow, supporting the steady recovery of commodity sales. In the first quarter, retail sales of goods increased by 4.9% year-on-year, compared with a decrease of 1.7% in the fourth quarter of last year.

In addition, the online retail sales of physical goods in the first quarter increased by 7.3% year-on-year, maintaining rapid growth. With the recovery of offline consumption scenarios, retail sales in physical stores have gradually improved. In the first quarter, the retail sales of retail stores above designated size increased by 3.6% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 3.2 percentage points faster than that in January-February.

Fu Linghui emphasized that as the economy stabilizes and picks up, the employment situation gradually improves, consumption scenarios continue to increase, and residents’ consumer confidence has improved, driving the average propensity to consume to rise. In the first quarter, the national average propensity to consume was 62%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points over the same period of the previous year.

Investment in real estate development fell 5.8% in the first quarter

In the first quarter, the national fixed asset investment (excluding rural households) was 10,728.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.1%, which was the same as that of the previous year.

In terms of sectors, infrastructure investment increased by 8.8%, manufacturing investment increased by 7.0%, and real estate development investment decreased by 5.8%. The sales area of ​​commercial housing nationwide was 299.46 million square meters, a decrease of 1.8%; the sales volume of commercial housing was 3,054.5 billion yuan, an increase of 4.1%.

Fu LinghuiIn response to a reporter’s question, he said that manufacturing investment continued to grow rapidly in the first quarter, with a year-on-year increase of 7% in the first quarter, which was significantly faster than the total investment. Among them, investment in high-tech manufacturing increased by 15.2%. In general, since the beginning of this year, investment has grown steadily and the structure has been continuously optimized, which is conducive to promoting economic growth and long-term development.

Regarding the low level of private investment in the first quarter, Fu Linghui said that there are many factors affecting it, and one of the important aspects is the adjustment factor of the real estate market.

“In private investment, private investment in real estate development fell by 13.8% in the first quarter, dragging down the growth rate of private investment by 5 percentage points. Of course, private investment is facing constraints such as the recent decline in corporate efficiency and unstable market expectations. In general, actively promote improvement The market environment and actively increasing support for private enterprises will help private investment gradually stabilize.”Fu Linghuiemphasize.

Urban Survey Unemployment Rate Continues to Fall

In the first quarter, the national surveyed urban unemployment rate averaged 5.5 percent, down 0.1 percentage points from the fourth quarter of the previous year. Among them, in March, the national surveyed urban unemployment rate was 5.3%, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from the previous month. At the end of the first quarter, the total number of migrant workers in rural areas was 181.95 million.

In the first quarter, the national per capita disposable income was 10,870 yuan, a nominal increase of 5.1% year-on-year, an increase of 0.1 percentage points over the previous year; a real increase of 3.8% after deducting price factors.

In terms of permanent residence, the per capita disposable income of urban residents was 14,388 yuan, a nominal increase of 4.0% year-on-year, and a real increase of 2.7%; the per capita disposable income of rural residents was 6,131 yuan, a year-on-year nominal increase of 6.1% and a real increase of 4.8%.

In terms of income sources, the national per capita wage income, net operating income, net property income, and net transfer income increased by 5.0%, 5.8%, 4.1%, and 5.1% respectively in nominal terms. The median per capita disposable income of national residents was 8,895 yuan, a nominal increase of 4.6% year-on-year.

