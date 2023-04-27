Home » In the first quarter, manufacturing loans increased by 2.2 trillion yuan, an increase of 381.9 billion yuan year-on-year
In the first quarter, manufacturing loans increased by 2.2 trillion yuan, an increase of 381.9 billion yuan year-on-year

In the first quarter, manufacturing loans increased by 2.2 trillion yuan, an increase of 381.9 billion yuan year-on-year

CCTV News: Let’s pay attention to the latest operating data of the banking and insurance industries. At the end of the first quarter, the total assets of banking financial institutions were 397.3 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11%. The total assets of insurance companies were 28.4 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.5%.

In the first quarter, the banking and insurance industries increased investment in the real economy. Among them, manufacturing loans increased by 2.2 trillion yuan, an increase of 381.9 billion yuan year-on-year. Loans to private enterprises increased by 3.7 trillion yuan, an increase of 1 trillion yuan year-on-year. Inclusive small and micro enterprise loans increased by 2.3 trillion yuan, an increase of 808.8 billion yuan year-on-year. At the same time, financial institutions are increasing their support to improve people’s livelihood.

Liu Zhiqing, first-level inspector of the Unified Information Department of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Personal housing loans have been increased, and 92% of them are used to support the purchase of first homes, which reasonably meets the credit needs of rigid groups. Housing lease loans increased by 93.5% year-on-year. Loans for low-income housing projects continued to grow.

