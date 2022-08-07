This newspaper, Beijing, August 6 (Reporter Wu Qiuyu) The People’s Bank of China recently released the overall operation of the payment system in the first quarter of 2022, showing that in the first quarter of this year, my country’s payment system ran smoothly, with the number of bank accounts, non-cash payment business volume, Data such as the business volume of payment systems maintained an overall growth. In the first quarter, banks across the country handled 96.73 billion non-cash payment transactions with an amount of 1,149.85 trillion yuan, up 10.74% and 7.91% year-on-year respectively. The payment system processed a total of 214.037 billion payment transactions with an amount of 2487.45 trillion yuan, an increase of 16.27% and 12.35% year-on-year respectively.

The data showed that the number of bank accounts increased slightly in the first quarter. By the end of the first quarter, a total of 13.907 billion bank accounts had been opened across the country, an increase of 1.78% from the previous quarter. The number of corporate bank accounts continued to grow. In the first quarter, enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households opened 3.4371 million corporate bank accounts, a year-on-year increase of 14.18%.

As of the end of the first quarter, a total of 9.319 billion bank cards had been issued nationwide, an increase of 0.78% from the previous quarter. The average person holds 6.60 bank cards, of which 0.57 is the credit card and debit card. In the first quarter, a total of 94.181 billion bank card transactions occurred nationwide, with an amount of 264.90 trillion yuan, an increase of 10.90% and 3.90% year-on-year respectively.

In the first quarter, the electronic payment business volume of commercial banks was basically stable. The bank processed a total of 63.262 billion electronic payment transactions with an amount of 739.77 trillion yuan, an increase of 3.68% and 4.18% year-on-year respectively. Among them, there were 23.570 billion online payment transactions with an amount of 585.16 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.60% and 5.72% respectively; 34.653 billion mobile payment transactions with a value of 131.58 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.24% and 1.11% respectively. In the first quarter, non-bank payment institutions processed 231.328 billion online payment transactions, a year-on-year increase of 4.85%, with an amount of 84.41 trillion yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 2.38%.

In addition, in the first quarter, the business volume of the RMB cross-border payment system continued to grow. The RMB cross-border payment system processed 844,300 transactions with an amount of 22.35 trillion yuan, an increase of 11.69% and 27.80% year-on-year respectively. The average daily processing business was 14,100 transactions with an amount of 3,725.01 billion. In the first quarter, the network clearing platform processed 151.145 billion transactions with an amount of 105.83 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.60% and 2.68% respectively. The average daily processing business is 1.679 billion, with an amount of 1.18 trillion yuan.

