In the first quarter, private enterprise loans increased by 3.7 trillion yuan, an increase of trillions year-on-year

Improving the quality and efficiency of banking and insurance institutions serving the real economy

A reporter from Shanghai Securities News learned from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on April 26 that in the first quarter, the main business of banking and insurance institutions grew steadily, the quality and efficiency of serving the real economy improved, and efforts to support technological innovation, green development, and improvement of people’s livelihood continued to increase. The main risk regulatory indicators Within a reasonable range, the overall risk resistance capability is sufficient.

In the first quarter, private enterprise loans increased by 3.7 trillion yuan

According to data disclosed by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, as of the end of the first quarter, the total assets of banking financial institutions were 397.3 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11%; the total assets of insurance companies were 28.4 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.5%.

The quality and efficiency of the banking and insurance industries serving the real economy have improved. In the first quarter, RMB loans increased by 10.6 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.27 trillion yuan, and bancassurance increased bond investment by 4.2 trillion yuan. Manufacturing loans increased by 2.2 trillion yuan, an increase of 381.9 billion yuan year-on-year; private enterprise loans increased by 3.7 trillion yuan, an increase of 1 trillion yuan year-on-year; inclusive small and micro enterprise loans increased by 2.3 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.3 trillion yuan An increase of 808.8 billion yuan.

In terms of specific support areas, the banking and insurance industries continue to increase financial support for advanced manufacturing and strategic emerging industries such as new energy, artificial intelligence, and bio-manufacturing. As of the end of the first quarter, the balance of high-tech manufacturing loans increased by 28.6% year-on-year, the balance of loans to strategic emerging industries increased by more than 50% year-on-year, the loan balance of digital economy core industries increased by 26.2% year-on-year, and the balance of green credit increased by 34% year-on-year.

In the first quarter, the average interest rate of inclusive small and micro enterprise loans decreased by 0.38 percentage points from the previous year, and the average interest rate of private enterprise loans decreased by 0.06 percentage points from the previous year.

The banking and insurance industries are also stepping up efforts to support the improvement of people’s livelihood. According to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, personal housing loans have been increased, 92% of which are used to support the purchase of first homes, housing rental loans have increased by 93.5% year-on-year; entrepreneurial guaranteed loans have increased by 17.6% year-on-year; credit funds continue to be invested in education and medical fields. Loans to the education industry increased by 17.5% year-on-year, student loans increased by 21.5% year-on-year, and health and social work loans increased by 18.5% year-on-year.

Major risk regulatory indicators are within a reasonable range

In the first quarter, the main risk regulatory indicators of banking and insurance institutions were within a reasonable range. According to preliminary statistics, as of the end of the first quarter, the balance of non-performing loans of banking financial institutions was 3.9 trillion yuan, an increase of 125.9 billion yuan from the beginning of the year; the non-performing loan ratio was 1.68%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.09 percentage points.

The risk compensation capacity of the banking and insurance industries is sufficient. In the first quarter, commercial banks realized a net profit of 667.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 1.3%.

As of the end of the first quarter, the capital adequacy ratio of commercial banks was 14.86%, the provision coverage ratio was 205.2%, and the balance of loan loss reserves increased by 257.2 billion yuan compared with the beginning of the year. At present, the comprehensive solvency adequacy ratio of the insurance industry is 196%, which remains within a reasonable range.

Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union, said that according to the data in the first quarter, the balance of non-performing loans in my country’s banking industry rose slightly, the non-performing loan ratio fell slightly, and the quality of assets was basically stable; the capital adequacy ratio and provision coverage ratio of commercial banks remained at a relatively high level. The liquidity of the bank is stable, and the overall risk resistance capability is relatively strong. He suggested paying attention to the net profit growth of commercial banks in the first quarter and the rebound pressure on asset quality.

Pay close attention to the progress of the commercial pension pilot business

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission disclosed that as of the end of the first quarter, relevant commercial banks have launched personal pension savings products, and 18 wealth management products and 25 personal insurance products have been included in the personal pension system.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission stated that in the next step, on the basis of summarizing the previous pilot experience, it will conduct research on the operating requirements, business management, consumer protection and other matters of exclusive commercial pension insurance, and will adjust relevant requirements in a targeted manner to further optimize the business Process; will pay close attention to the progress of the commercial pension pilot business and market response, explore business rules, and improve pilot policies.

Listed insurance companies will implement two new standards, “Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 22 – Recognition and Measurement of Financial Instruments” and “Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises No. 25 – Insurance Contracts” from January 1 this year. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission stated that from the perspective of the first quarter of 2023, after the implementation of the two new standards, the balance sheet of insurance companies will basically remain stable, with little change in assets, liabilities, and owner’s equity; The operating income of insurance companies has a relatively large impact, but their profits have generally achieved positive growth.