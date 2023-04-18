In the first quarter, the CPI growth rate fell and the price drive gradually strengthened_Hangzhou Net

In the first quarter, the CPI growth fell and the price drive gradually strengthened

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-18 23:04

CCTV News: At the press conference of the State Council Information Office today (April 18), Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics, said that since the beginning of this year, the increase in CPI in the first quarter has been falling, mainly due to some periodic factors. With the gradual elimination of influencing factors in the second half of the year, the price will return to a reasonable level.

The first is the seasonal factor. The Spring Festival this year is in January. After the Spring Festival, as the market demand falls, the price generally falls.

Second, some food prices fell. As the weather gets warmer, the volume of fresh vegetables on the market has increased a lot, and the prices have both dropped month-on-month and year-on-year. This year, the supply of live pigs is sufficient, consumer demand has decreased after the festival, and prices have declined, all of which have driven the CPI to fall.

Third, energy prices fell. In my country’s CPI, energy prices are greatly affected by the international market. Since the beginning of this year, the overall slowdown of the world economy and the overall decline in the international energy market, especially the crude oil market, have driven down domestic energy prices.

Fourth, the price of automobiles, especially fuel-fueled cars, has dropped. Affected by factors such as the expiration of preferential auto subsidy policies and the adjustment of emission standards, auto companies have recently cut prices and promoted relatively aggressively.

At the same time, affected by geopolitics and the epidemic, the price base in the same period last year was relatively high. Under the combined influence of these factors, the year-on-year increase in CPI prices fell.

Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics and director of the National Economic Comprehensive Statistics Department: From the perspective of the next stage, prices will recover steadily, and the price drive will gradually increase. From the perspective of price performance, due to the high base last year and the high increase in international commodity prices, coupled with the tight domestic supply affected by the epidemic, the CPI increase in the second quarter of last year was relatively high, and the CPI increase in the second quarter of this year may remain low. With the gradual elimination of influencing factors in the second half of the year, the price will return to a reasonable level.