In the first quarter, the scale increase of centralized photovoltaic power generation in Shaanxi ranks third in the country – Xinhua English.news.cn

On May 19, the reporter learned from the Shaanxi Provincial Development and Reform Commission that the National Energy Administration announced the construction and operation of photovoltaic power generation in the first quarter of the country. 10,000 kilowatts, the increment ranks third in the country.

Since the beginning of this year, our province has continued to promote the construction of large-scale wind power photovoltaic bases. Among the first batch of large-scale wind power photovoltaic bases focusing on deserts, Gobi, and deserts, projects such as Weinan Base and Shenfu Base have been fully started. The construction of the project itself and the construction of supporting power grids are underway. Actively promote. In the first quarter, the cumulative installed capacity of photovoltaic power generation in our province reached 16.624 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 25%, and the development of renewable energy in the province has achieved a good start.

According to reports, recently, the National Energy Administration, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration jointly issued the “Notice on Supporting the Development of the Photovoltaic Power Generation Industry to Standardize the Management of Land Use”, which clarified the relevant requirements for land use, forestry, and grass use for photovoltaic power generation projects. The policy has provided policy support for our province to promote the construction of large-scale photovoltaic bases and the construction of annual guaranteed grid-connected projects. The Provincial Development and Reform Commission will actively promote the introduction of provincial-level supporting policies in accordance with the national and provincial “14th Five-Year” renewable energy plans and new policies and requirements issued by relevant national departments, and promote the construction of large-scale wind and solar bases and annual guaranteed grid connection Project construction, do a good job in the province’s rooftop distributed photovoltaic pilot work in the whole county, and promote the high-quality development of renewable energy in our province. (Reporter Yang Xiaomei)



