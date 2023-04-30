In the first quarter, Xinjiang’s banking and insurance industries operated steadily and vigorously supported the development of key industries in key areas- China Daily

On April 28, the reporter learned from the press conference on Xinjiang’s banking and insurance industry helping Xinjiang’s high-quality economic development: In the first quarter of 2023, Xinjiang’s banking and insurance industry will operate smoothly, with various indicators within a reasonable operating range, and overall risks are controllable. Support the development of key industries in key areas.

It is understood that in the first quarter of 2023, Xinjiang’s banking and insurance industries will operate steadily and well. At the end of the first quarter, the total assets of Xinjiang’s banking industry were 4.28 trillion yuan, an increase of 2.01% from the beginning of the year, and a year-on-year increase of 10.02%; total liabilities were 4.11 trillion yuan, an increase of 2.15% from the beginning of the year, and a year-on-year increase of 10.24%. The asset scale of Xinjiang’s insurance industry was 202.761 billion yuan, an increase of 6.38% from the beginning of the year. Insurance premium income was 29.827 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.8%. A total of 14.59 trillion yuan of risk protection has been provided, a year-on-year increase of 7.87%. The compensation payment was 8.481 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 20.01%.

Huang Funing, member of the Party Committee and deputy director of the Xinjiang Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, introduced that the Xinjiang Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau will unswervingly support the development of key industries in key areas of the autonomous region, and promote the improvement of the quality and efficiency of financial services for the real economy. One is to focus on supporting the construction of the core area of ​​the Silk Road Economic Belt. The establishment of the “Xinjiang Banking and Insurance Industry to Promote the Construction of the Core Area of ​​the Silk Road Economic Belt Leading Group” led by the chief comrades of the Xinjiang Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, guides banking and insurance institutions to increase their investment in infrastructure, national logistics hubs, and e-commerce , China Railway Express and other key projects, credit support and insurance protection in key areas. As of the end of March, the balance of on- and off-balance sheet financing supported by banking institutions for “one port, two districts, and five centers” was 356.733 billion yuan, an increase of 3.52% from the beginning of the year; insurance institutions provided risk protection of 208.882 billion yuan.

The second is to continuously increase financial support for the “eight major industrial clusters”. Guide banking and insurance institutions to increase credit support and insurance guarantees for industries such as oil and gas production and processing, coal, coal, electricity and coal chemicals, green mining, grain and oil, cotton, textiles and clothing, and new energy and new materials. As of the end of March, the balance of on- and off-balance sheet financing supported by banking institutions in the autonomous region’s “eight major industrial clusters” was 637.035 billion yuan; insurance institutions provided risk protection of 216.931 billion yuan.

The third is to continue to consolidate the achievements of the strategic cooperation agreement. Actively urge financial institutions to conscientiously implement the strategic cooperation agreements signed with the autonomous region’s people’s government, and increase their preference for Xinjiang in terms of credit policies, capital scale, service efficiency, and resource allocation. On the one hand, it actively coordinates with the construction of major projects in the autonomous region, increases credit extensions to modern industries, and supports the development of inclusive finance and rural revitalization. On the other hand, it focuses on the fields of “two new and one heavy” (new infrastructure, new urbanization, transportation, water conservancy and other major projects), allocates sufficient credit scale, fully guarantees the implementation of strategic cooperation agreements, and continuously reduces financing costs. In the first quarter, the large banks within the jurisdiction have issued a total of 162.454 billion yuan of various loans.

In the next step, the Xinjiang Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau will give priority to supporting the recovery and expansion of consumption. Continue to improve the level of financial services to jointly build the “Belt and Road” initiative, and solidly promote the construction of the core area of ​​the Silk Road Economic Belt. Do a good job of financing guarantee for investment needs. Support the construction of a modern industrial system and comprehensively assist the development of the “eight major industrial clusters”.

