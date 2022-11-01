(Original title: In the first three quarters, 42 banks achieved a net profit of 1.59 trillion yuan attributable to the parent, and the fund is optimistic about the market situation in the fourth quarter and increases its position ratio)

The three quarterly reports of banks have been fully disclosed. In the first three quarters, 42 banks achieved a total net profit attributable to the parent of about 1.59 trillion yuan, and 39 banks achieved a positive growth in the net profit attributable to the parent, of which 20 banks achieved double-digit growth rates. In the first three quarters, listed banks continued to enhance their ability to offset risks, and their asset quality performance generally improved.

Performance is improving, valuations are safe, and bank stocks are also favored by institutions. According to brokerage statistics, the proportion of funds’ holdings in bank stocks has increased in the third quarter of this year.

4 banks with a growth rate of over 30%

Among the 42 banks, there are 4 banks whose net profit growth rate exceeds 30%, namely Bank of Hangzhou, Bank of Chengdu, Bank of Jiangsu and Zhangjiagang Bank. Among them, Hangzhou Bank ranked first, reaching 31.82%.

On October 26, Bank of Hangzhou released its 2022 third quarter report. The report shows that in the first three quarters of 2022, the bank achieved operating income of 26.062 billion yuan, an increase of 16.47% over the same period last year; net profit attributable to shareholders of the company was 9.275 billion yuan, an increase of 31.82% over the same period last year.

In terms of assets and liabilities, at the end of the third quarter of 2022, the bank’s total assets were 1.56 trillion yuan, an increase of 172.878 billion yuan or 12.43% over the end of the previous year; of which total loans were 677.645 billion yuan, an increase of 89.082 billion yuan over the end of the previous year, an increase of 15.14%. Total loans accounted for 43.34% of total assets, an increase of 1.01 percentage points from the end of the previous year; total liabilities were 1.47 trillion yuan, an increase of 165.753 billion yuan or 12.75% from the end of the previous year; total deposits were 870.945 billion yuan, an increase of 7.44% from the end of the previous year; The balance of various wealth management products was 394.347 billion yuan, an increase of 28.57% over the end of the previous year.

Asset quality remained good. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, the bank’s non-performing loan ratio was 0.77%, down 0.09 percentage points from the end of the previous year; the ratio of overdue loans to non-performing loans was 84.08%, and the ratio of loans overdue for more than 90 days to non-performing loans was 74.11%. In the first three quarters of 2022, the bank has written off a total of 474 million yuan of non-performing loans and provided various credit impairment losses of 8.940 billion yuan. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, the bank’s non-performing loan provision coverage ratio was 583.67%, an increase of 15.96 percentage points from the end of the previous year.

Bank of Chengdu ranked second with a growth rate of 31.6% in net profit attributable to the parent, slightly lower than Bank of Hangzhou. Its third quarterly report shows that Bank of Chengdu achieved operating income of 15.246 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.07%; net profit attributable to the parent was 6.752 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 31.6%. As of the end of September, the non-performing loan ratio was 0.81%, down 0.17 percentage points from the beginning of the year. At the same time, the bank’s total assets reached 907.543 billion yuan, an increase of 18.12% over the beginning of the year and a year-on-year increase of 21.6%.

The Zheshang Securities research team analyzed that the increase in the profit growth rate of Bank of Chengdu may be due to the fact that under the support of solid asset quality, the contribution of impairment losses to the profit growth rate has further increased. In the future, benefiting from the rapid economic development of Chengdu and Chongqing and the gradual fading of the impact of the epidemic, the profit growth rate of Bank of Chengdu is expected to maintain a high growth rate, and the revenue growth rate is expected to stabilize marginally.

From the perspective of total net profit, there are five banks with a total net profit of more than 100 billion yuan, of which ICBC and China Construction Bank exceed 200 billion yuan, the former is 253.33 billion yuan, and the latter is 233.17 billion yuan.

According to a research report from Haitong Securities, the banking industry continued to perform well in the third quarter of this year, with profit growth further expanding and asset quality continuing to improve. Maintain the industry’s “outperform” rating. The growth rate of revenue fell slightly, but the growth rate of net profit attributable to the parent increased. In terms of revenue, city commercial banks performed the best, with an average revenue growth rate of 9.09% in the first three quarters, little changed from 9.10% in the first half of the year. In terms of profits, joint-stock banks have improved the most. The average growth rate of net profit attributable to the parent company in the first three quarters was 8.49%, compared with 7.51% in the first half of the year. Asset quality continued to improve, with city commercial banks improving the most.

Fund boosts bank position

The bank’s stable performance has also been favored by institutions. The active equity fund that disclosed the third quarterly report of 2022 has a heavy position in 29 A-share bank stocks as of the end of the third quarter, with a total number of 4.865 billion shares, an increase from the end of the second quarter. 939 million shares.

Flush data shows that Zhonggeng Value Pilot Mix, a subsidiary of Zhonggeng Fund, is managed by Qiu Dongrong. The fund will add 14.5088 million shares of Changshu Bank in the third quarter of 2022, and it will be promoted from the fourth largest tradable shareholder to the third largest tradable shareholder. In addition, the small-cap value of ZhongGeng is mixed, and as of the end of the third quarter, it held 48.9151 million shares. As of the end of the third quarter, Qiu Dongrong held about 189 million shares of Changshu Bank in the three funds, an increase of 41.61 million shares from the end of the second quarter.

GF Ruiyi managed by Lin Yingrui, a well-known fund manager of GF Fund, leads A. At the end of the third quarter, it held three bank stocks, namely Bank of Jiangsu, Bank of Nanjing, and Bank of Hangzhou, and the number of shares held increased compared with the end of the second quarter.

Huaxi Securities analyst Liu Zhiping’s fund holding data in the third quarter has been disclosed. In the third quarter of this year, the fund held 2.85% of bank stocks, up 0.58 percentage points from the previous month, and the proportion of city commercial banks’ holdings increased significantly.

The research report of Zheshang Securities also stated that as of the end of the third quarter, active public funds held 2.88% of the shares in banking stocks, up 0.13 percentage points from the end of the second quarter. Among them, the sub-sectors are clearly differentiated: state-owned banks: the shareholding ratio of heavy positions increased by 0.1 percentage points to 0.3%. It is judged that due to market fluctuations in the third quarter, investors’ risk appetite has declined, and the willingness to allocate state-owned banks with low volatility and high dividends has increased. Stock Banks: The shareholding ratio of heavy positions dropped by 0.3 percentage points to 1.0%. It is judged that due to the continued exposure of real estate risks and economic pressure in the third quarter, the market is worried about the performance of stock banks. Small and medium-sized banks: The proportion of city commercial banks and rural commercial banks’ holdings increased by 0.2 percentage points month-on-month, and remained unchanged. High-quality urban and rural commercial banks have strong performance and are favored by investors.

Among them, the top three stocks with the increase in the shareholding ratio of heavy positions are: Bank of Jiangsu, Bank of Chengdu, and ICBC, with their shareholding ratios rising by 0.09 percentage points, 0.06 percentage points, and 0.05 percentage points respectively.

Liang Fengjie, an analyst at Zheshang Securities, suggested that the current cash position should be boldly replaced with high-quality bank stocks. Main considerations: First, in terms of valuation, the current valuation of the banking sector has fallen to the lowest level in history. Second, in terms of strategy, the current capital market is still facing great uncertainty, and bank stocks with low valuations and low volatility have strong defensive attributes. Third, in terms of fundamentals, steady growth continues to be exerted, and real estate policies continue to be optimized. It is expected that the economy will continue to show a recovery trend. Buying a bank is equivalent to buying a forward option on the economy.