Only 10 stock funds did not lose money in the first three quarters, and many medical-themed funds were on the black list

2022-10-03 21:23 Source: Interface News Interface News 2022-10-03 21:23

Securities Times e company news, the market volatility in the first three quarters of this year, limited by the high positions in the investment scope, stock funds have been more seriously injured this year. Common stock funds are evaluated in terms of comprehensive rate of return, volatility, timing and stock selection, and at the same time, the funds on the list are further screened, excluding funds with a total asset size of less than 50 million, and funds established for less than one month. And exclude the increase in net worth caused by non-investment income, and organize the red and black lists in the first three quarters of this year. Among the 587 stock funds included in the statistics, only 10 stock funds have had positive returns this year, with an average return of -7.79% in the first three quarters. Among the 10 stock funds on the black list, the Golden Eagle medical and health industry managed by Han Guangzhe and Ouyang Juan has a return rate of -35.86% this year; GF Healthcare managed by Wu Xingwu has become the only one on the black list with a scale of over 100. billion fund. The fund has returned -34.46% so far this year. (Interface News)