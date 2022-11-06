Source title: The logistics operation in the first three quarters has steadily recovered, and the supporting role of key areas has been strengthened

First of all, let's pay attention to the logistics operation data for the first three quarters of this year released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing today (November 5). The data shows that the growth rate of logistics demand is steady and rising, and the logistics demand in the fields of industrial products and people's livelihood consumption has improved to varying degrees. In the first three quarters of this year, the total amount of social logistics in the country was 247 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.5%, and the growth rate was 0.4 percentage points higher than that in the first half of the year, and 0.5 percentage points higher than the GDP growth rate in the same period. In the third quarter, the growth rate of the national total social logistics was 3.3 percentage points higher than that in the second quarter. Specifically, the recovery effect of the industrial chain in key areas is obvious, and the overall logistics demand has steadily rebounded. In the first three quarters, the total amount of industrial goods logistics increased by 3.9% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 0.4 percentage points higher than that in the first half of the year. In the third quarter, the total amount of industrial goods logistics increased by 4.8% year-on-year, a rise of 4.1 percentage points from the second quarter. From the monthly situation, the demand for industrial logistics in July, August and September increased by 3.8%, 4.2% and 6.3% year-on-year respectively, showing a trend of accelerating recovery month by month. With the support of a series of stabilizing growth measures such as state aid to enterprises, the total revenue of the logistics industry has grown steadily, and the service guarantee capability has been improved. From January to September, the total revenue of the logistics industry was 9.3 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.9%, and the growth rate was higher than the growth rate of the total social logistics in the same period, indicating that the logistics industry has recovered rapidly and the market scale has expanded steadily.

