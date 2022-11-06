In the first three quarters, the logistics operation has steadily recovered and the development of the industry has improved

The total amount of social logistics in the country in the first three quarters was 247 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.5%

A few days ago, data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing showed that the logistics operation recovered steadily in the first three quarters of this year, and the overall development of the industry was improving. Data show that in the first three quarters, the total amount of social logistics in the country was 247 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.5% based on comparable prices.

From the month-on-month data, the growth rate of total social logistics has steadily rebounded, and the growth rate in the third quarter was 3.3 percentage points higher than that in the second quarter. On the whole, in the third quarter, benefiting from the implementation of a package of policies to stabilize the economy and the implementation of successive policies and measures, the recovery of the industrial chain in key areas has achieved remarkable results, and the overall logistics demand has rebounded steadily.

The data also showed that the total amount of industrial logistics in the first three quarters increased by 3.9% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 0.4 percentage points higher than that in the first half of the year. From the perspective of the year, the third quarter increased by 4.8% year-on-year, a 4.1 percentage point increase from the second quarter.

In terms of structure, benefiting from the acceleration of infrastructure investment, the upstream raw material manufacturing logistics has improved, and the equipment manufacturing industry, especially the automobile manufacturing logistics, has been rapidly repaired. In the third quarter, the total automobile manufacturing logistics increased by 25.4%, and the automobile logistics volume increased by more than 30%.

With the steady and rapid development of high-tech manufacturing, new energy and new material products continue to maintain rapid growth. Among them, the output of new energy products such as charging piles, wind turbines, photovoltaic cells increased by more than 30% year-on-year, and new materials such as ultra-clear glass, polysilicon, monocrystalline silicon used in the solar industry increased by more than 50%, and the demand for new kinetic energy logistics continued to grow rapidly. support for the growth of industrial logistics.

In the first three quarters, the total logistics volume of goods for units and residents increased by 3.1% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 0.4 percentage points higher than that in the first half of the year; the national online retail sales of physical goods increased by 6.1% year-on-year, and continued to maintain a rapid growth, accounting for a proportion of total retail sales of consumer goods. 25.7%, an increase of 0.1 percentage points from January to August.

Liu Dacheng, deputy dean of the Internet Industry Research Institute of Tsinghua University and director of the Logistics Industry Research Center, said in an interview with the “Securities Daily” reporter that the logistics industry supports both production and people’s livelihood. From the data point of view, industry and people’s livelihood consumption logistics are recovering steadily , indicating that with the implementation of a package of policies to stabilize the economy, the economy has gradually recovered and developed.

Wang Dongwei, chairman of Zhongtai Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd., said that driven by policies and capital, the production capacity of the new energy industry was rapidly released in the first half of the year, which was also reflected in the demand for industrial logistics. The new energy industry chain has gradually become an important driving force for domestic economic growth. strength.

In addition, from the perspective of the prosperity level, the average prosperity index of China‘s logistics industry in the first three quarters was 50%. In September, China‘s logistics industry prosperity index rose by 4.3 percentage points month-on-month, reversing the trend of two consecutive months of decline. As the manufacturing industry and other upstream industries enter the traditional peak season, the logistics boom has recovered simultaneously, and the recovery rate is significantly faster than the average level of the manufacturing PMI and other indices, indicating that the logistics industry has recovered steadily and the boom has rebounded.

The data shows that the total revenue of the logistics industry in the first three quarters was 9.3 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.9%. The growth rate was higher than the total social logistics and total social logistics costs in the same period. , All areas of people’s livelihood and consumption are running smoothly and orderly.

