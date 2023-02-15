In the fourth quarter, Hillhouse increased its holdings and made new investments in a total of 11 Chinese stocks; there are still seven stocks among the top ten heavyweights. Except for the top heavyweight BeiGene, the rankings of other Chinese stocks have risen, and JD.com has risen from the third to the second. , Ali rose three places to fourth, Pinduoduo rose two places to eighth, and the American mining company Freeport-McMoRan was newly promoted to the top ten. In the fourth quarter, Hillhouse also increased its position in Microsoft, and Atour, which is new to the consumer field.

On Tuesday, 14th Eastern Time, Hillhouse Capital’s fund management agency HHLR Advisors, which specializes in secondary market investment, announced the 13F document submitted to the US Securities Regulatory Commission. Centralized allocation with technology companies, and increased holdings and new purchases of 11 Chinese concept stocks such as Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, Hillhouse’s top ten major holdings are:

1. BeiGene (BGNE); 2. Jingdong (JD); 3. Shell Search (BEKE); 4. Alibaba (BABA); 7. Mineral and oil and gas resource company Freeport-McMoRan (Freeport-McMoRan, code FCX); 8. Pinduoduo (PDD); 9. Cloud software giant Salesforce (code CRM); 10. “US version of Meituan “DoorDash (DASH).

Like the third quarter, there were seven Chinese concept stocks among Hillhouse’s top ten heavyweight stocks in the fourth quarter. Moreover, except for Beiji Shenzhou, which still ranks first, the positions of the other six Chinese concept stocks have all risen. Among them, JD.com, which ranked third in the third quarter, was promoted to the second largest heavyweight stock. The rankings of Shell, Alibaba, and Vipshop all rose by three places compared with the third quarter. The legendary creature is promoted by one. Among non-Chinese concept stocks, Salesforce, which ranked second in the third quarter, dropped seven places. DoorDash, which ranked fourth in the third quarter, dropped six places, and the global mining company Freeport-McMoRan is a new face in the top ten.

In the fourth quarter, a total of 11 stocks were increased and new entrants further increased their positions in Ali and Pinduoduo

In the fourth quarter, Hillhouse made a total of 11 Chinese concept stocks, including Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo, to increase its holdings and buy new positions. On the whole, among Hillhouse’s total holdings in U.S. stocks at the end of the fourth quarter of last year, Chinese concept stocks accounted for nearly 70% of the total market value.

According to public information, Chinese concept stocks performed well in the fourth quarter of last year. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index (HXC), which tracks Chinese concept stocks listed in the United States, rebounded sharply from November to December last year, with a cumulative increase of 36%. During the fourth quarter, Pinduoduo’s stock price rose by more than 34%, and Alibaba rebounded by more than 10%. From November last year to the end of the year, JD.com’s US stock price rose by more than 50%.

Wall Street has mentioned that in the first quarter of last year, Hillhouse cleared its positions in Alibaba and Pinduoduo. In the second quarter, it bought 1.89 million shares and 1.39 million shares respectively, and increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by more than 600,000 shares in the third quarter. Pinduoduo’s holdings ranked among the top ten, and at the same time increased its holdings of nearly 350,000 shares in Ali, and Ali’s holdings rose from eighth to eighth.

It is worth noting that in the fourth quarter, a number of investment institutions increased their positions in Chinese concept stocks. Among Gaoyi Asset Management’s top ten international holdings, China concept stocks account for 8 seats, and newcomers include Alibaba and NetEase; Jinglin Assets also significantly increased its positions in Pinduoduo and JD.com; Baillie Gifford & Company made a big increase Support Pinduoduo and Weilai.

Freeport McMoRan ranks among the top ten heavyweight stocks for the first time, increasing its position in Microsoft’s new entrant Atour

Among non-Chinese concept stocks, the biggest change in Hillhouse’s holdings in the fourth quarter was Freeport McMoran. The mining company entered the ranks of Hillhouse’s top ten heavyweight stocks for the first time. Public information shows that Freeport-McMoRan is one of the world‘s leading international mining companies.

What Wall Street readers have been impressed with in recent years by Freeport-McMoRan is that the company has repeatedly delayed the resumption of operations after an explosion at an important liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Texas. From the end of August last year to the first ten days of January this year, U.S. natural gas futures fell by more than 60%. One of the major drivers was the repeated delay in restarting the Freeport LNG export facility in Texas.

In terms of technology investment, Hillhouse continued to increase its holdings of 23,700 shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter of last year, an increase of 15% compared with the number of positions held in the third quarter. Similarly, UBS and BlackRock also increased their positions on Microsoft in the fourth quarter.

In addition, in the consumer sector, Hillhouse newly joined Atour in the fourth quarter. Atour’s share price has risen by nearly 130% since its listing in November last year.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.