Costs are increasingly unsustainable and in the mountain resorts of Friuli Venezia Giulia, one hotelier out of 6 plans to keep their hotel closed during the winter season. Atrieste, the same decision was made by about twenty hospitality entrepreneurs. The announcement was made by Paola Schneider, president of Confcommercio Federalberghi Fvg, and Guerrino Lanci, president of Federalberghi Trieste. The reason is the same: expensive energy, inflation, the climate of uncertainty make it more convenient to close temporarily. “No estimates are made for the first months of 2023 – explains Lanci – precisely because of the uncertainty of the moment” Pordenone, the local president Gianpiero Zanolin, is also worried: “Some of our colleagues have also announced a possible suspension of the activity from November to spring ». The issue is that of expensive energy bills, with amounts four to five times and more higher than those of previous years. Thus was born the phenomenon of temporary closures announced by the territorial managers of Confcommercio Federalberghi. «An unsustainable situation, which also has consequences on the purchase of goods, starting with food, and services – underline the presidents of the Federalberghi territories – in the presence of other fixed costs. Obviously, the cost increases on bills cannot be immediately loaded on customers, and therefore the impasse in which the category finds itself is evident, despite itself forced to think about the interruption of work, given in particular the increases of one of the key resources to provide a service at the height. All this will unfortunately also have negative effects on the seasonal adjustment objective shared with Promoturismo Fvg and on employment ». Friuli is the only region in the Alps that has not increased ski pass prices this year.

The situation is not very different for entrepreneurs with hotels on the coast. In a summer with record heat, air conditioning costs quadrupled, putting business margins under pressure. A possible way out? According to Federalberghi Fvg, this is the one provided by the recent law on energy communities, an opportunity for hotels that, by putting together, could save costs. «What is missing – explains the association – are the implementing decrees. All that remains is to hope, with the new parliament, that politics be aware of what is happening and intervene as soon as possible to contain the very heavy damage to the economy ”.