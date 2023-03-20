Source: Pioneer Futures Author: Pioneer Futures

【Basic situation】

supply side, domestic new cotton processing is coming to an end. Brazilcottonin flowering stage. In the new season, the US cotton planting area is expected to decrease. The supply side has no drive for the time being.Consumer, US cotton export sales increased week-on-week, sales to China increased, and shipments decreased week-on-week. Domestic new cotton sales increased week-on-week. The operating rate of textile enterprises increased week-on-week. The turnover of fabrics in China Textile City increased week-on-week.Inventory side, Cotton inventories in bonded areas increased week-on-week, while commercial inventories across the country decreased week-on-week. Cotton raw material inventories in textile enterprises increased, while yarn inventories decreased week-on-week. Gray cloth inventory is high.Spread, the inside and outside hang upside down, and the price difference is narrowed by the fall of outer cotton. The profit of spot pure cotton yarn decreased slightly, but was still in the profit range.

The February USDA supply and demand report is bearish: Beginning inventory increased by 190,000 tons, production increased by 157,000 tons month-on-month, consumption decreased by 120,000 tons month-on-month, ending inventory increased by 450,000 tons month-on-month, and inventory sales increased month-on-month. The supply exceeds the demand, and the market is short. Specifically, China has significantly increased its initial inventory. Increases in China and Australia more than offset a reduction in India. The reduction in consumption is mainly in Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey, reflecting weak demand in Europe and the United States. China‘s beginning inventory and production increased, consumption was not adjusted, and ending inventory increased. The domestic balance sheet reflects the bearish side.

Summary and Operational Suggestions: On the supply side, the planting area in China and the United States is expected to decrease. On the demand side, prices have fallen, and sales of US cotton and domestic cotton have improved to a certain extent. At the same time, the start-up of downstream spinning and weaving increased. In terms of inventory, the inventory of downstream cotton raw materials has risen from a low level, the inventory of yarn has declined, and the inventory of gray cloth is still at a high level. The market is weak, and the bulls are out of the sidelines. In the long run, the valuation of cotton is neutral and low, there is no real positive driver on the supply side, and the domestic virtuous circle of downstream demand is still in the recovery stage. It is expected that the price will fluctuate at the bottom, wait for the macro risk to recede, the market stabilizes, and buy on dips.

