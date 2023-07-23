In the passport challenge Singapore is the most “powerful” in the world, Italy in second place

ROME – Passports are not all the same. Many ignore it but some documents “weigh” more than others. How to calculate ithe power of a passport? Dal number of destinations that can be accessed without a visa. Bloomberg tells of the sensational “overtaking” of Singapore on Japan and of our honorable second place.

Traveling without a passport, between renunciations and alternative solutions (even far away in the world) by Irene Maria Scalise 06 July 2023

The slip of Japan

After five years at the top, Japan has dropped to third place as the number of destinations its passport can access without a visa has decreased.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

