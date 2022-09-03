CCTV news:On September 2, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held a press conference on “Promoting the High-Quality Development of the Raw Materials Industry”. Data show that from 2012 to 2021, in the past ten years, my country’s raw material industry has made historic achievements, with an average annual increase of 4.5% in the added value of the raw material industry, taking the lead in entering a new stage of development from big to strong.

In terms of scale system, from 2012 to 2021, the added value of the raw material industry will increase from 6.9 trillion yuan to 10.7 trillion yuan, with an average annual growth of 4.5%. The output of major products such as steel, copper, aluminum, methanol, urea, cement, and flat glass has been ranked first in the world for many consecutive years. The complete advantage of the industrial system has been continuously consolidated, with 10 major categories, 34 medium categories, 118 small categories, and more than 150,000 kinds of products.

In terms of scientific and technological innovation, the R&D investment intensity has increased from 0.62% in 2012 to about 1% in 2021, and the number of scientific papers and invention patents ranks first in the world. The development of the new material industry has accelerated, and the output value has increased from about 1 trillion yuan in 2012 to 5.9 trillion yuan in 2021, with an average annual growth rate of 20%.

In addition, the level of green intelligence has steadily improved. The comprehensive energy consumption of steel, primary aluminum, cement clinker, flat glass, caustic soda and other unit products has been reduced by more than 9% compared with 2012, which is at the advanced level in the world.

In terms of industrial structure adjustment, “cutting overcapacity” has achieved significant results. In 2021, the concentration ratio of the top 10 steel, electrolytic aluminum, cement, and flat glass enterprises will increase to 42%, 75%, 58%, and 57%. At the same time, the quality and efficiency have reached a new level. From 2012 to 2021, the main business income of the raw materials industry will increase from 30 trillion yuan to 41 trillion yuan, with an average annual growth of 3.1%.

