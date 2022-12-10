Listen to the audio version of the article

In the post-pandemic era, Italians say goodbye to strolls around the neighborhood and confirm, also for 2022, the return to private car. On local public transport, sustainability and infrastructure, the country remains far from European standards.

This, in short, is the scenario that emerges from the 19th Mobility report “Audimob – Mobility styles and behaviors of Italians” by Isfort, the Higher Institute of Training and Research for Transport, in collaboration with Cnel and with the scientific support of the Tpl, Agens and Asstra associations.

According to the study, the pedestrian mobility, after the explosion of 2020, it seems not to be confirmed: walking trips in 2021 fall to 22.7% of the total, over 6 points less than in 2020, and in 2022 (first half year) they fall further to 19.7% . In absolute value, the reduction between 2019 and the first half of 2022 was equal to -14%.

On the other hand, the car, also for 2022, reconfirms its rise: the modal share almost reaches the 65% threshold, one and a half points more than the pre-Covid level (it had dropped to 59% in 2020). In 2021, the car park has continued to grow but not to rejuvenate: its average age has increased to 12.2 years compared to 11.8 in 2020. The total number of cars on the road is just under 40 million (39.8, around 100 thousand more than in 2019 ) with a motorisation rate that has risen to 67.2 vehicles per 100 inhabitants (66.6 in 2020).

Road safety

Even on road safety, compared to the 2020/2030 European objective, we are lagging behind: in 2021 the road accidents there were just over 150,000, with an increase of almost 30% compared to 2020, clearly due to the recovery of vehicle flows following the collapse. The victims were 2,875, 20% more than in 2020, the injured 204,728 (+28.6%). However, these are lower numbers than those recorded in 2019. The death rate (number of deaths per 100 accidents) fell by a fraction of a point to 1.9. More local policies are needed to contain the circulation and speed of individual vehicles.