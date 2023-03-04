The EU Commission wants to set the approval times for certain projects that promote self-sufficiency with green technology. Projects whose annual production exceeds one gigawatt should be approved within 12 months. Projects whose annual production is less than one gigawatt should even be approved within nine months. These values ​​are subject to change as they are written in square brackets in the draft. There should also be a fixed approval period for projects involving nuclear energy. If national authorities have not granted approval within the stipulated period, the projects are automatically considered approved. EU member states must also set up a single point of contact (“one-stop shop”) for companies so that they do not come into contact with different authorities.