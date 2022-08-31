Listen to the audio version of the article

The future of the Qf revolves around an industrial plan that the social partners are awaiting for the next meeting at the Mise set for 5 September, after yesterday, in the ministerial meeting, the answers that institutions, trade unions and workers were waiting for did not emerge. In the reindustrialisation of the former Gkn of Campi Bisenzio, in the province of Florence, the industrial plan is still missing. The Qf claims to have a draft development contract, but the support of the business plan is lacking, according to reports from the unions. Meanwhile, 9 months have passed since the framework agreement for the reindustrialisation of the plant and the expiry of the social safety net for the 300 employees is approaching, which is set for 4 September.

In a note from the Fim Cisl, the national secretary Ferdinando Uliano and that of Tuscany Francesco Diazzi explain that “the situation is serious and highly negative, it is not acceptable that to date, after months of continuous postponements and promises, there is nothing concrete compared to the need to have an industrial plan to guarantee over 300 employees. It is not clear and we have not been provided with objectively real information on what the ‘Iris lab consortium’ to which the company joined last July would entail in terms of work ». The Mise reconvened the company and trade unions for 5 September and invited the company to present an industrial plan. The two trade unionists explain that they have asked the ministry and Invitalia «to verify if the plan that will be presented has the conditions for having a possibility of financing. If this does not materialize, we believe we must take note of the failure of the project presented by Qf and act differently to build the conditions for a new process of reindustrialisation ».

Uilm also expresses strong concern because “unfortunately the Qf project still seems extremely nebulous. We hope that next Monday we will finally be presented with a completed industrial plan, but we have strong doubts and concerns », say the national secretary Gianluca Ficco and the Florence secretary Davide Materazzi. According to what is also learned from the Tuscany Region, yesterday, no elements were provided that adequately respond to the questions posed by institutions, trade unions and workers. The request for expiring social safety nets also appears unresolved because, as had already been clarified by the Ministry of Labor, the industrial plan is necessary to have them.