In the restricted traffic zone 104 times in two months without permission. The mega fine of €13 thousand

Fines of €13 thousand, entry into the restricted traffic zone is very expensive. Here’s what happened

Bring the child at school in the car in the center cost a family dearly Brescia. Without realizing it, the car they were traveling in he was always going down the same wrong path and the consequences were 104 Ztl violations and a mega one fine of €13 thousand. The first fines – we read in Il Giornale di Brescia – have already arrived at the spouses’ home and they have paid them, but many more are on the way, over a hundred. The “guilt”, according to their story, it would all belong to the navigator Why “he indicated that patheven if set up differently”.

Spouses wonder why faced with similar cases Local police don’t intervene warn of the error in time and above all because the fines arrive two months after the infringement, thus allowing the error to be repeated for entire weeks. The appeal to the Justice of the Peace seems obvious. And it is not excluded that good faith will be recognized, given that they were in any case in possession of a ZTL permit which they hope will cancel most of the fines.

