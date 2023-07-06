In the Santanchè case, the government regroups. Own goal by Schlein and Conte

The move to ask the Minister of Tourism to report to the House further united the majority

The eloquent image is that of the deputy premier and leader of the League Matteo Salvini sitting next to Daniela Santanche during its disclosure to Senate.

Like it or not, the Minister of Tourism has clarified all the points that have been contested by Report until the news that she would be investigated, given by Il Domani, without her knowledge (and her lawyers). In the end, politically, the opposition (Italia Viva as always excluded, Renzi is a super-guarantee) scored an own goal.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

