Source: Huatai Futures Author: Huatai Futures

The text of the research report

304 stainless steel varieties:Mysteel data shows that this week, the social inventory of 300 series stainless steel in Wuxi and Foshan increased from 1,300 tons to 358,500 tons, with a corresponding range of +0.35%, of which cold-rolled stocks were -0.1 million tons to 169,400 tons, and hot-rolled stocks were +01,400 tons. To 189,000 tons, the social inventory of 300 series stainless steel rebounded slightly this week.

This week, stainless steel futures prices stabilized and rebounded, but spot prices were weak in following up, and the basis fell sharply to a low level. In the first half of the week, the spot market transactions were deserted, and in the second half of the week, spot transactions improved. This week, the transaction price of ferronickel fell month-on-month, but the cost of 304 stainless steel is at a high level, and the immediate profit situation of stainless steel plants is poor.

Stainless Steel View:The center line of 304 stainless steel is expected to be bearish, and the short-term cost support is strong, so it is treated with shock thinking. The stainless steel midline has ample production capacity and great supply pressure, and the midline is expected to be pessimistic.

However, in the short term, raw material prices are firm, costs are high, and steel mills lose immediate profits, and there are uncertainties that Indonesia’s ferronickel export policy may be implemented in the fourth quarter.

Stainless Steel Strategy:neutral.

Stainless steel concerns:Macro policy, Indonesian nickel product export policy, Indonesian ferronickel supply, stainless steel inventory and warehouse receipt.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed





Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.