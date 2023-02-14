In the short term, the international gold price is around 1872 US dollars



On Tuesday (February 14), the international gold price rebounded with the fall of the US dollar. In the short term, it is around US$1,872. But investors await the release of U.S. inflation data for January, which could determine the future direction of the Fed’s monetary policy.

At 14:45 Beijing time, spot gold rose 0.45% to $1,861.85 an ounce; the main COMEX gold futures contract rose 0.46% to $1,872.0 an ounce; the U.S. dollar index fell 0.13% to 103.136.

Christopher Wong, foreign exchange strategist at OCBC Bank, said: “If the deflationary trend in the United States shows signs of slowing down (even temporarily), then concerns about the Fed’s continued hawkish stance may weaken gold, and the dollar may find further support. But if CPI is lower than expected, then the Fed may slow down the pace of rate hikes, which may mean renewed weakness in the dollar and help gold rebound.”

Investors are closely watching the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data for January, which will be released at 21:30 Beijing time on Tuesday. Economists expect the headline CPI and core CPI to rise 6.2 percent and 5.5 percent respectively in January, down from 6.5 percent and 5.7 percent in the previous month. However, investors need to pay attention to the fact that the overall and core CPI monthly rates in the United States were revised upwards in December.

Several Fed policymakers have recently said that further rate hikes will be needed to achieve the goal of keeping inflation down to 2%. Money markets expect the Fed’s target rate to peak at 5.188% in July, above the range of 4.75% to 5% forecast at the December policy meeting.

Gold hit $1,960 in the first week of February, its highest level since April last year, but strong U.S. non-farm payrolls data for January led to a sharp 4% correction in gold prices. While such a correction looks normal compared to the previous nearly 20% rally, the bullishness appears to be fading.

But analysts at ANZ Bank said in a note: “Gold traders are trying to predict the Fed’s next move, and there are signs that it may need to maintain a hawkish stance for longer. Nonetheless, we expect a weaker dollar to continue for the rest of the year. Time to keep the downtrend and put upward pressure on the precious metals.”

Further declines in gold prices may trigger more technical selling in the short term, with key support levels at $1,800 and $1,730. On the upside, immediate resistance lies at $1,900. A continuation of the uptrend will be confirmed if the price breaks above $1930.

Looking at the daily line, the price of gold is in the downward trend of wave II starting from $1960, and the lower support is looking at the 38.2% target of wave I at $1828. Both wave II and wave I are sub-waves of the upward (V) wave that started at $1615. On the hourly chart, the price of gold is bullish in the short term, and the upper resistance is around the neckline at $1,872.