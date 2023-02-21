Source: Hongye Futures Author: Hongye Futures

【pulp】

At present, the price of silver star in Shandong area is 7,050 yuan/ton, the price of moon is 7,200 yuan/ton, and the price of Russian needle is 7,000 yuan/ton. The actual order is negotiated and shipped.

The quotation of Canadian bleached needle pulp Beimu in February increased by US$30/ton to US$970/ton, and that of the moon rose by US$30/ton to US$930/ton. Chile’s Arauco coniferous pulp silver star’s February external quotation is 920 US dollars / ton.

An increase in external quotations supported the market. After the festival, there were frequent reports of production shutdowns and strikes on the overseas supply side. The supply of tradable goods in the spot market is tight, and the situation of tight supply is unlikely to improve in a short time.

On the demand side, since the festival, downstream paper mills started to pick up, and the consumption of pulp increased correspondingly, but the warehouses in the port were still exhausted, indicating that the downstream purchases had not yet exerted force, and paper mills and traders still had a wait-and-see mood.

Downstream paper companies have successively issued price increase letters since February. If the end demand improves and the profitability of the paper industry is released, it will be beneficial to pulp prices.

Generally speaking, there is a large support on the supply side in the short term, and the demand side is good to release, or you can go long on dips, but the improvement in demand remains to be seen, and there is still pressure on the top.

【Glass】

Today, the national average price is 1676 yuan/ton, and that of Shahe is 1590 yuan/ton. The operating rate of float industry enterprises was 78.15%, an increase of 0.33% from the previous trading day.

As of mid-February 2023, the order days of deep processing enterprises were 11.4 days, an increase of 0.7 days from the previous period.

At present, the transaction atmosphere in the market is still sluggish. Enterprises in some areas have adjusted prices to stimulate shipments, and sales have improved to a certain extent after price reductions.

The situation of high inventory and weak demand is difficult to be effectively alleviated, and the market price may run weakly.

At present, downstream deep processing orders are still relatively small, payment returns are slow, and downstream demand has not yet shown a significant improvement.

The second-hand housing sales data of real estate this week seems to be heating up, and the sales of commercial housing are still at a seasonal trough. The real demand needs to be verified. If the data continues to fail to improve, the futures price may fluctuate downward again and approach the cost line.

