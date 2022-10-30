Our reporter Yao Yao

As the disclosure of the third quarterly reports of listed companies draws to a close, the much-watched securities companies’ repositioning and stock swaps are emerging.

According to the statistics of Oriental Fortune Choice, a reporter from Securities Daily found that, as of the close of market on October 28, among the companies that have disclosed the third quarterly reports for 2022, 339 companies appeared in the list of the top ten shareholders of tradable shares, with a total shareholding of 339 companies. The number reached 1.992 billion shares, and the market value of the positions reached 17.258 billion yuan.

As professional institutional investors, brokerages have maintained relatively stable positions in some heavily-held stocks. Among all the 339 stocks that have been heavily held by brokerages, 101 stocks, including Liyuan Refining, Yuheng Pharmaceutical, and New Mileage, have been heavily held by brokerages for 3 consecutive quarters, accounting for 29.79%.

From the perspective of new entrants and increased holdings, compared with the second quarter of this year, brokerage firms increased their holdings of 244 stocks in the third quarter, of which 180 new stocks were held and 64 more stocks were held.

In terms of changes in the number of shares held, among the 244 newly increased holdings, Liyuan Refining, Northeast Securities, Caitong Securities, Pegasus International, Xinke Mobile and other 5 stocks, the number of additional shares held by securities companies in the third quarter was 40 million. In addition, the number of additional shares held by securities companies in 14 stocks including Baotailong, Shaangu Power, Jidong Cement, Jinjing Technology, and Mulinsen all exceeded 10 million shares.

“Securities Daily” reporters found that among the above 244 stocks, blue-chip stocks accounted for a relatively high proportion. According to the third quarter report of listed companies in 2022, a total of 130 companies’ net profit attributable to the parent company achieved a year-on-year increase, accounting for more than 50%. Among them, Brother Technology, Yujing Co., Ltd., Meiyan Jixiang, Ganneng Co., Ltd., and Shangao Huaneng’s net profit increased by more than 1000% year-on-year.

From the perspective of market performance, the stock prices of the above-mentioned 244 stocks are relatively strong. Since October, as of October 28, 139 stocks have risen during the period, accounting for 56.97%. Among them, microelectrophysiology, Saiteng shares, Shensangda A, Huadong CNC, Weiteng Electric and other stocks have increased by more than 50% during the period.

In terms of industry, the above 244 companies involved 28 first-class industries of Shenwan, mainly in the three major industries of electronics, power equipment and mechanical equipment, and the number of companies involved were 25, 23 and 23 respectively.

Pan Helin, co-director and researcher of the Digital Economy and Financial Innovation Research Center of Zhejiang University International Business School, told the “Securities Daily” reporter: “Although the securities company’s position industry is relatively scattered, it is not without trace. The main line of logic can be summarized as follows: Invest in companies with certain barriers in the real economy manufacturing industry, including technical barriers, scale and brand barriers, that is to say, invest in companies that have a competitive advantage over their competitors and have a wide moat.”

Wu Qihong, chief researcher of Guangzhou Wanlong Securities Consulting Co., Ltd., told the “Securities Daily” reporter: “In the electronics industry, the next five years will be a critical period for the development of the Xinchuang field, and the space is vast; in the machinery and equipment industry, high-end CNC machine tools mainly rely on Imports, there is still huge room for development in my country in the field of mechanical equipment; the representative of the power equipment industry is new energy, and the new energy field has ushered in a sustained boom. Investors can focus on the new technology route of photovoltaic cells, HJT cells, perovskite cells, etc. , as well as emerging technologies such as solar thermal power generation.”

Zhou Quanqing, managing director of Guangzhou Guobang Asset Management Co., Ltd. told the “Securities Daily” reporter: “Although the current valuation of the electronics industry is relatively high, it is continuously supported by policies; the fundamentals of the power equipment industry continue to improve; in the machinery and equipment industry, The high-end manufacturing track is also a direction that has been strongly supported by policies in recent years, so securities companies in these three industries account for a relatively high proportion of their positions. From the newly increased holdings of securities companies, it can be seen that securities companies are optimistic about the market, and the industry allocation is relatively balanced. Stocks that are supported by policies, have a high degree of prosperity, and perform better are more optimistic.”