The average UPS driver could be making $170,000 a year in salary plus benefits five years from now.

Tech workers said UPS driver salaries compete with tech salaries.

Some tech workers said they felt “underpaid” by comparison, while others said UPS drivers had a tough job.

The average UPS driver could be making a six-figure salary under a new contract. Tech workers have mixed feelings about it.

During a conference call Tuesday, UPS CEO Carol Tomé said the average full-time UPS driver would receive about a $170,000 annual salary plus perks like healthcare and retirement benefits at the end of the five-year contract with the Teamsters union. The comments came after UPS last month a preliminary agreement with the Teamsters union, which is around 340,000 UPS delivery drivers and parcel deliverers represents, had taken to avert a possible strike. The agreement has yet to be formally endorsed by union members, but the results of a vote on the issue will be announced later this month.

Some tech workers took to social media to suggest that the pay rise could make drivers’ wages more competitive with employees – and big tech workers responded with a mixture of anger and appreciation for the union.

“This is disappointing, how is it possible that a driver earns much more than the average R&D engineer?” wrote an employee of the autonomous trucking company TuSimple on Blind, an anonymous website that uses their company email to verify users’ employment. “To get a base salary of $170,000 as an engineer you have to work hard, that sucks.”

It’s important to note that the $170,000 figure represents the total value of the UPS package, including ancillary services, and is not base salary. According to the company UPS drivers currently make an average of about $95,000 per year, with an additional $50,000 in perks. The average median salary for an engineer in the US is laut Glassdoor at $103,845 (€94,100), with a base salary of approximately $91,958 (€83,400). And TuSimple research engineers can be loud Glassdoor data earn between $161,000 and $250,000 (€146,000 and €226,750).

Other tech staff on Blind expressed similar dissatisfaction. Business Insider has not independently verified the identities of users.

“I don’t mean to belittle other people, I just put in perspective how much it takes for a swe or financier to make that much money,” wrote an employee at healthcare provider Centene in a separate blind thread.

Meanwhile argued several workers, including a meta-employee, that software engineers are “underpaid”: “The engineers who designed the truck he drives are more important because the impact on society is greater, including providing a tool to work.” “

“$300,000 in the Bay is like $90,000 in most parts of the country,” said a Microsoft employee on Blind, “drivers earn it in the LCOL,” referring to low-cost-of-living areas.

While some workers on Blind have argued that UPS pays its drivers more than its software engineers, data from Glassdoorreports that software engineers at the company make between $111,000 and $168,000 (€100,750 and €152,500) — a number likely to rise five years from now when the average salary for a UPS driver reaches $170,000.

“What you do is important work”

UPS drivers have to be very active at work, having to lift and organize heavy packages and having trouble working in extreme heat. LM Otero/AP

Despite the displeasure of some technicians, many workers pointed out that UPS drivers work in difficult conditions.

“Stop acting like elitists” wrote an Amazon employee on Blind, “Why do you think someone who does long-distance driving should be paid less than an engineer? What they do is important work. How do you think the grocery stores or your favorite stores are getting stocked? It is these long-distance drivers who risk their lives by driving 12 hours a day, sometimes in inclement weather.”

Other folks in tech challenged workers to imagine what it would be like to take on the demanding role of a driver at UPS. Business Insiders had previously reportedthat UPS drivers have to be extremely active on the job, lifting and organizing heavy packages and struggling to work in extreme heat. UPS employees often have to work holiday shifts, which are notorious for being grueling due to the increased volume of packages.

“I would like to introduce you to my father who has been delivering for UPS for over 35 years, lugging hundreds of packages in the 40 degree Texan heat, literally being Santa in December and doing it nine hours a day at 67,” wrote Claire Vo , Chief Product Officer at Color, on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Have fun if you can’t take a vacation between Thanksgiving and New Years,” wrote another employee on Fishbowl.

On Tuesday reported Bloombergsaid the number of people seeking jobs at UPS increased by more than 50 percent after the announcement of the tentative agreement. However, the publication noted that new hires must first learn the role of a UPS driver because the company requires employees to work in its warehouses first.

