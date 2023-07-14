In the USA, displeasure with artificial intelligence is building up

There are a lot of suggestions from science on how to safely accompany the development of artificial intelligence. Still, Senator Chuck Schumer, the US Senate Majority Leader, recently sighed “that we need to start from scratch.”

Also read: “The idea behind ChatGPT is downright primitive”

In other words: it’s a long way. All while high-tech giants like Google, Meta, and Open AI are locked in an arms race with its ally Microsoft for artificial intelligence dominance. After a long announcement, Elon Musk has now entered the race with his own company called xAI and has recruited experts from Google and OpenAI for this. Musk was originally one of the founders of OpenAI before falling out with its boss. The AI ​​industry is publicly demanding that it be regulated. But it is unclear how seriously this is meant and whether leading companies such as OpenAI, Microsoft or Google simply want to cement their lead. US politicians and economists are also aware that, in the past, tame regulation was one of the reasons why American companies were able to rise to the top of the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

