There is good news for everyone who wants to move to Willich in North Rhine-Westphalia. Rents there have fallen from EUR 8.40 to EUR 7.80, making them seven percent cheaper than a year ago. Other cities where rents have fallen include Bad Kreuznach in Rhineland-Palatinate, Schweinfurt in Bavaria and Hanau in Hesse.

However, falling rents will probably remain the exception in the future. Since the federal government has failed to meet its new construction targets and there is no sign of relaxation in building interest rates, Immowelt expects demand to continue to significantly exceed supply in many cities in the future. “Tenants must therefore be prepared for further increases,” says a statement.

In 90 percent of the medium-sized towns surveyed by Immowelt, rents rose last year. picture alliance/Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

In 90 percent of the medium-sized cities surveyed by the real estate portal Immowelt, asking rents rose in 2022. The reason for the rising prices: The demand for rental apartments has more than doubled within a year. Rents rose the most in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony. In Dormagen tenants pay about 18 percent more than a year ago. However, there are also cities where rents have fallen. See also Fineco: September net inflows of 515 million, well managed and administered

Rents in medium-sized cities have risen by up to 18 percent in the past year. This was the result of a current evaluation by the real estate portal Immowelt, which analyzed existing apartments with 40 to 120 square meters in cities with 50,000 to 100,000 inhabitants.

The asking rents increased in 99 of 110 cities surveyed compared to the previous year. In 13 cities, the plus is in the double-digit percentage range. This means that rental prices have increased significantly more than in the previous year. For comparison: in 2021, prices had risen in 90 cities, and only in six cities by more than ten percent.

The demand is higher than the supply

According to Immowelt, there are several reasons for the rising price curve. Since many high-priced medium-sized towns are close to large cities where rents are even higher, there are evasive movements.

In addition, there is a shortage of living space in high-priced medium-sized cities, which means that demand is higher than supply.

The rental market is under pressure

At the same time, according to the real estate portal, interest in rental apartments continued to increase last year. Demand, measured in terms of inquiries per property, rose by 137 percent year-on-year.

The fact that fewer and fewer people are able to buy their own homes due to the rise in building interest is increasing the pressure on the rental market. The high number of refugees exacerbates the situation – it has increased significantly due to the war in Ukraine.

Strongest climbs in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony

According to Immowelt, medium-sized towns in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony are experiencing the highest increases. In Dormagen in North Rhine-Westphalia, the median asking rents climbed from eight euros to 9.40 euros within a year. This corresponds to an increase of 18 percent. The reason: The location between Düsseldorf and Cologne makes the city particularly interesting for commuters who want to avoid the high rents.

In Hamelin, Lower Saxony, tenants also have to pay significantly more than a year ago: After an increase of 17 percent, the average asking rent there is currently seven euros per square meter. In Delmenhorst, west of Bremen, apartments are currently being offered for eight euros per square meter after an increase of 14 percent.

Rent is most expensive in the south

However, according to Immowelt, tenants in southern Germany pay the highest prices. In the price ranking, many medium-sized cities from Baden-Württemberg are at the top. In Konstanz, the most expensive medium-sized city, the price per square meter is 13.60 euros after an increase of five percent.

The same rate of inflation also shows Sindelfingen, which is in second place in the ranking with 12.60 euros. This is followed by other cities in south-west Germany, such as Ludwigsburg, Böblingen and Tübingen.

Tenants pay the least in the East

According to Immowelt, tenants live the cheapest in the new federal states. But even there, rents would gradually increase. With median asking rents of EUR 4.80, Plauen in Saxony is the only medium-sized town below the EUR 5 mark.

According to the survey, however, rents are rising more moderately in the eastern German federal states than in the other states. In Neubrandenburg in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and in Zwickau in Saxony, rents rose by two percent. In Gera, Thuringia, they rose by four percent and in Cottbus, Brandenburg, by five percent.

The reason: Due to the sometimes strong population migration, numerous apartments in many East German cities are empty. Therefore, the supply exceeds the demand.

