Home Business In these cities you pay the most
Business

In these cities you pay the most

by admin
In these cities you pay the most

Price comparison: You pay the most for your car insurance in these cities and quarters

If you take out car insurance, you can save a lot of premium francs with a comparison. There are big differences depending on the city – sometimes even within the different districts.

Anyone who wants to take out fully comprehensive insurance for their car is well advised to compare the various premium offers. (icon picture)

Image: zvg/archive

Drivers beware: if you take out fully comprehensive insurance for your vehicle, it can definitely be worth comparing the offers from the various insurance companies.

See also  New Opel Astra, the sixth generation makes its debut and changes everything. It is also phev

You may also like

Russia, WWF added to foreign agents list

France, first ok to pension reform. Macron under...

Geberit profit falls due to expensive raw materials...

Pope Francis 10 years: “Ukraine, let’s work for...

Process for account of Putin friend with millions...

Meloni and Salvini, karaoke storm. “They didn’t have...

Online consumption fell for the first time in...

Meloni and Salvini, karaoke storm. “They didn’t have...

Why did Xiaopeng still increase the price after...

Ringier releases the Blick editor-in-chief

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy