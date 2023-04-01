“Small company, big fish”: When it comes to counting molecules in a vacuum and searching for leaks, the St.Gallen Inficon is a world leader With its vacuum gauges, the St.Gallen Inficon is the world market leader, but little known. She has also had a new boss since the beginning of 2023. Oliver Wyrsch talks about the semiconductor industry as a main customer, leak detection in batteries and plans on Mars. And why his move from New York to the Rhine Valley was by no means a culture shock.

“It is our job to always think a few years ahead”: Inficon boss Oliver Wyrsch. Image: PD

“We are a small company compared to many others. But in the pond in which we swim, we are a big fish.” That’s what Oliver Wyrsch, who has been head of Inficon with headquarters in Bad Ragaz since the beginning of 2023, says. What Wyrsch means by that: With 1,600 employees and a recent annual turnover of 581 million dollars, Inficon is not a large corporation. With its vacuum gauges, however, the company is among the best in the world. “We are global leaders with three quarters of our devices,” says Wyrsch.