In Trento the Festival of records. 2024 edition from 23 to 28 May

A record-breaking edition that saw the Trento Festival of Economics come of age. The sold out of the hotels in the city and the province was reflected in the sold out of the 21 halls that hosted the over 270 events.

A figure that confirms the extraordinary participation not only of Trentino residents, but also of the public who came from outside the city to follow the meetings of the Festival, Fuori Festival, Economie dei Territori, Incontri con l’autore and the live broadcasts of Radio 24.

A significant confirmation, after last year’s success, for the new Festival formula conceived by the 24 Ore Group and organized together with Trentino Marketing on behalf of the Autonomous Province of Trento and with the contribution of the Municipality of Trento and the University of Trento.

This figure is accompanied by the record recorded on the digital audience front: live streaming events on the Sole 24 Ore website and its social channels reached over 600,000 users (+25% compared to last year). The contents posted on the festival’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin accounts were viewed over 3.5 million times through the publication of 1,170 contents, totaling over 75,000 interactions.

Two vertical influencers from the world of economics and finance were also hosted. The posting phase is still ongoing, but at the moment the observable results are very positive: the contents published (including Instagram stories, posts, reels, TikTok and YouTube shorts) have reached 1.1 million people, with over 21,000 interactions . The calculated potential impression corresponds to over 28.8 million users.