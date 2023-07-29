in Vilnius a small step for NATO

The recent NATO summit sanctioned some important decisions, among which the rapprochement of Ukraine to the Atlantic Alliance and the overcoming of the impasse for Sweden’s accession, while on the space the results were more modest.

Space in the summit press release

The Vilnius results have been summarized in a long Communiqué of 90 points which shows how the range of issues that NATO deals with has widened over time. On the one hand, there is a return to strengthening the more traditional tasks of deterrence and defense, but from a multi-domain perspective which also includes the new operational dimensions of cyber and space, on the other, also taking action on issues such as climate change.

Taking a closer look at the field of space, one year after the historic Madrid Summit, four after the publication of the Overarching Space Policy of NATO in 2019 and the recognition of space as a fifth operational domain, it is still not entirely clear where the Alliance stands with adapting its capabilities and plans compared to the outer space.

And yet, if, as the Vilnius Communiqué states in the wake of what was written in the Strategic Concept a year ago, the posture of deterrence and defense of the alliance is made up of a “mix” of nuclear, conventional and missile capabilities, “complemented” by cyber and space, it is evident that in a phase of strengthening of this posture the spatial component should grow, or strengthen, together with the others. This is all the more reason given the role that space systems have played in the current conflict in Ukraine and the observation, which emerged in the Communiqué as in Madrid, that space domination is also used by China to question the international order.

Space can and must play a greater role both in facilitating and accelerating the decision-making processes of the Alliance thanks to the Allied spatial assets, and in strengthening the posture of deterrence and defense in a multi-domain perspective.

However, we have to wait for the 67th paragraph of the Vilnius document to find the part dedicated to space, in which intentions and results are reported. The allies say they have accelerated the integration of the space dimension into their planning military, exercises, and joint and multi-domain operations in peacetime as well as in times of crisis and conflict. The clarification on the three different times – peace, crisis and conflict – is important, considering that many of the threats and incidents from, to and in space do not necessarily involve an armed attack and will rather fall into a gray area below the conflict threshold, which is typical of hybrid threats.

To deter potential adversaries in this domain, the Alliance has effectively extended the “coverage” of Article 5 of the Washington Treaty on Collective Defense to hostile operations from, to and in space. Depending on the requirements and the new defense plans, the Allies therefore undertook to strengthen the sharing of space data, products and services.

The new NATO program Alliance Persistent Surveillance from Space

The most tangible element that has been noted in recent months is probably the launch of a multinational program on surveillance from space (Alliance Persistent Surveillance from Space – APSS) which is reported in the Communiqué and which should improve the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities of the Alliance.

The APSS aims to increase the sharing of intelligence from space systems among allies, speed up the process of aggregating and merging data with the use of artificial intelligence, and ensure that the data obtained is usable by decision makers and commanders. Not only are 16 geographically distributed Allies participating in the programme, including Finland, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey and the United States, but also the newly invited Sweden. Striking the absence of GermanyBerlin being among the few European members with more capacity in the space sector.

In fact, only a minority of the allies possesses significant space capabilities, therefore the member countries will be able to contribute to the APSS in various forms, by sharing their space systems, or the data and technologies deriving from governmental or commercial assets space-based, or by financing the purchase of satellite data from commercial operators. As stated in the past, the goal for NATO is not to own or manage its own space assets, but to use the existing (and future) ones of its members.

Given the “open” and “data-based” architecture of the program, and at the same time confirmation in Vilnius of Ukraine’s rapprochement with the Alliance and the importance of partners in the Indo Pacific as strategic guidelines for NATO, it cannot be excluded that participation in the APSS may be extended to Kyiv or Tokyo, with a view to sharing intelligence.

In general, the challenges and characteristics of the space domain require NATO a step change in terms of cooperation and strategic partnership with countries and organizations similar in interests and principles. In fact, it is a question of inserting the Alliance as an added value in a context that already sees strong national competences in some leading countries, consolidated forums for dialogue within the United Nations and beyond, an articulated pan-European cooperation in the European Space Agency and a role of all-round actor of the EU.

NATO-EU partnership, space remains distant

Considering that in January 2023 space was rightly included among the new areas identified in the joint NATO-EU Declaration to deepen cooperation between the two organizations, it seems that six months later little has been done on this front. The partnership with the EU is mentioned in the 73rd and 74th paragraph out of 90 in the Communiqué, and although the document reiterates that it is an “essential” and “strategic” partnership, in fact this still seems far from reality.

Furthermore, the Vilnius Communiqué does not mention the EU when dealing with space and vice versa, thus not giving a strong and explicit top-down political-institutional mandate to NATO structures to push cooperation with the Union in this sector. The Alliance’s lack of momentum is matched by the bland language of the recent EU Space Strategy for Security and Defence, which speaks of parallel and coordinated exercises with NATO with space-related elements as a “possibility” and not a certainty or at least A goal.

Also in the light of the various open questions on the governance of space in Europe, including its security and defense dimensions and therefore the response to threats from, to, and in space, it is essential that the two organizations actually have a dialogue on this issuein order to avoid space becoming an extra word in a long shopping list, made up of potential but unexpressed areas of cooperation.

Cover photo Vega Space Transportation

