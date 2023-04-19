Home » Inail-Aepi protocol signed. Durigon attacks the president of INPS
Business

Inail-Aepi protocol signed. Durigon attacks the president of INPS

by admin
Inail-Aepi protocol signed. Durigon attacks the president of INPS

Conference organized by Aepi (European associations of professionals and businesses)

Today there was a conference organized by Aepi (European associations of professionals and businesses) at the historic Inail headquarters in Via IV novembre in Rome, on the action of the first six months of government in relation to the business world. The president of Inail Franco Bettoni and that of Aepi Mino Dinoi were present, with the participation of various undersecretaries including the one for Labour, the Northern League Claudio Durigon.

During the conference, an important structural cooperation agreement was signed – concerning occupational safety – between Aepi and Inail. In his speech, the President of Aepi, Mino Dinoi, pointed out that “the country no longer dreams. He has to go back to dreaming. Italy is a slow, disorganized country, a sort of time bomb”.

And then again: “the important thing is the administrative simplification. Agenda 21 created to coordinate the action of Local Authorities has failed, a country 5.0 is needed. Italy needs to get back on track. The small business suffers and sometimes can’t make it on its own, spot interventions are no longer needed, but something structural is needed, a long-term plan”. Also adding that: “The private sector is not the devil, we need to strengthen the partnership with the public”. In this context, he sees the government’s action positively.

In fact, Dinoi says he agrees with the reform of the procurement code wanted by Giorgia Meloni. Fabio Praysdeputy director of beraking latest news, moderated the subsequent debate.

During the round table the Undersecretary of Labor Claudio Durigon attacked the President of INPSPasquale Tridico in reply to his interview released a The print which affirmed the need to resort to migrants for the maintenance of the pension system.

In this interview, Tridico also defended the Fornero law. Durigon replied: “I read the interview with the president of INPS, who should manage and not engage in politics, in which he says that the Fornero law should be maintained. Of course, we will not abandon the Fornero law, as Tridico says. I understand that he is already in the electoral campaign for the European elections but there is still a year to go ”.

