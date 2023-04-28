Inail, injuries down in the first three months but fatal accidents are on the rise

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the first quarter of 2023, accidents at work decreased, thanks to the drop in reports of contagion from Covid, while fatal accidents increased. According to Inail, the reports of accidents at work presented to the Institute by the end of March totaled 144,586 (-25.5% compared to the same period in 2022), while 196 concerned accidents with deadly (+3.7%). There is an increase in reported occupational-related pathologies, which amounted to 18,164 (+25.1%)

Inail President Bettoni: targeted prevention strategies

The data released on the occasion of the World Day for Health and Safety at Work, as explained by the president of Inail, Franco Bettoni, offer “the opportunity to reaffirm the need to plan effective and targeted prevention strategies to reduce the intolerable number of occupational accidents and occupational diseases. For Bettoni it is «a dramatic trend that must be opposed by all means. It is therefore essential to insist on further consolidating the synergy between institutions, social partners, workers and businesses, soliciting a constant comparison with the aim of spreading the culture of prevention for the social and economic growth of the country”.

Minister Calderone: act day by day

In this regard, the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone underlined that “we must talk about health and safety at work every day, in all training and work places”. According to the ministry, the bills for the introduction of the teaching of labor law and safety in the workplace in secondary schools to be examined by Montecitorio deserve applause, because, explains the minister, “they allow Parliament to be a protagonist in a subject that cannot have a political color. Health and safety in the workplace have been, are and will be fundamental issues of workers’ rights”.

The culture of safety. The Fincantieri case

The growth of the culture of safety feeds on the synergy between different players, but there is no doubt that the work done in companies is fundamental. Just yesterday Fincantieri launched the “Zero Accidents Future On Board” communication campaign, on construction sites to make workers aware of the importance of maintaining their vigilance over the context in which they work. Since 2010, the group has recorded a 77% drop in the injury frequency index and a 60% drop in the injury severity index. All this also thanks to the commitment to training: in fact, 39,927 hours of training were provided

and 4,644 trained workers. Luciano Sale, human resources and real estate director of Fincantieri, explains that the initiatives introduced to date, continuously fed by the company structures within the scope of widespread and consolidated organizational processes, have allowed us to reduce the number of injuries and achieve the objectives on the matter that Fincantieri had set itself in the 2018-2022 Sustainability Plan: reduce the severity index by 15% and the frequency index by 5%, compared to the 2017 values. Now, also thanks to a new communication campaign which is aimed at both direct employees and those of our associated companies, we want to continue on the path traced to spread and further establish an authentic culture of safety within the group”.