Incentive for work in retirement age: That’s what Habeck and the CDU want

There is a lack of many skilled workers in Germany. At the same time, many older employees would continue to work beyond their retirement age. Should the state support this financially?

Yes, say Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) and CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann. Other parties are skeptical. The left warns against “malocheting until death”.

Striking: Habeck and Linnemann’s concepts are very similar. And they promise financial incentives of up to 10,000 euros per year. Here are both suggestions.

In Germany there is a shortage of skilled workers in many professions and sectors. Should the state therefore give employees incentives if they continue to work for some time after retirement age? Yes, say two important politicians who otherwise rarely agree: Economics Minister Robert Habeck from the Greens and CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann. They are even close in terms of the type and scope of the incentives. Their models could bring older employees up to 10,000 euros more money per year. Here are the suggestions.

For the CDU gave Linnemann an “active pension” at the end of September suggested. It stipulates that for employees of retirement age, up to 2,000 euros per month of their income remain tax-free. This would be up to 24,000 euros of tax-free income per year. At an average tax rate of 20 percent, this corresponds to an additional net income of 4,800 euros per year. At the top tax rate of 42 percent, the incentive would amount to 10,080 euros per year.

“Let’s just try it out for two years,” suggested the CDU general. The CDU will also go into the next election campaign in 2025 with the plan.

Pension and work: Parties argue about incentives

Politicians from the Left and the governing parties SPD and FDP immediately rejected the proposal. Left-wing parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch accused the CDU of wanting to “accustom people to hardship until death.

Green Habeck reacted differently. When he got his new one this Tuesday Industrial strategy Surprisingly, there was also a proposal to financially reward work in retirement age. Anyone who works beyond their age limit should also receive their previous pension and unemployment insurance contributions from their employers in addition to their salary. His proposal also amounts to additional income of a similar magnitude to that of CDU man Linnemann.

Anyone who works past their retirement age does not have to pay contributions to pension and unemployment insurance. However, employers must continue to pay their contributions to the social security funds. In pension insurance, the employer’s share is 9.3 percent of gross income. In unemployment insurance it is 1.3 percent. With Habeck’s proposal, an additional 10.6 percent of the gross salary would be paid directly to older employees.

Pension and work: Up to 9,285 euros more per year

With a monthly salary at the contribution assessment limit, up to 773 euros would be earned additionally per month. Calculated over the year, that would be up to 9,285 euros more. With average earnings of 4,100 euros, Habeck’s proposal corresponds to an additional income of 434 euros per month or 5,215 euros per year. However, this would have to be taxed individually.

A wording in Habeck’s paper is interesting: “Alternatively, a tax allowance for employees subject to social insurance contributions above the standard retirement age would be conceivable.” Linnemann and Habeck should exchange ideas about this.

This is the background to the debate. There is already a shortage of hundreds of thousands of workers in Germany. Around 750,000 vacancies are registered at the job centers. In surveys, companies say they are unable to fill over 1.5 million positions because there is a lack of suitable candidates. The gap is growing because the strong baby boomers are retiring and fewer young people are starting their careers.

“There is significant potential to expand the volume of work among older people,” says Habeck’s strategy. It should always be about voluntariness and incentives. It sounds similar with CDU man Linnenmann. In Germany it is “almost a tradition that you go from 100 to 0, that when you retire, you immediately stop working completely.” According to surveys, many people wanted to voluntarily work longer in the event of tax breaks.

The number of people who remain working after retirement age has been increasing for years. Experts see several reasons for this: On the one hand, more people are dependent on additional income because their pension is not enough. Secondly, more people would like to work longer and feel able to do so. And thirdly, due to demographic change, there is a growing desire among employers to employ older people for longer based on their experience.

Even today, people who reach retirement age do not automatically have to retire. You can earn unlimited amounts. Anyone who continues to work receives an additional 0.5 percent on their pension every month. If the basic allowance of 10,908 euros per year is exceeded due to pension and additional income, taxes are also due on this additional income.

The SPD in the Bundestag fundamentally rejects incentives for older employees. “For example, anyone who has done heavy physical work in construction or nursing and is therefore no longer able to work in old age would be doubly disadvantaged: through deductions due to earlier retirement and because those who are able to work would be given preference through tax exemption,” said SPD financial expert Michael Schrodi He thinks it’s unfair when people with high pensions and high other incomes benefit from incentives.

The FPD supports incentives for longer working hours, but rejects the CDU proposal. Too many employees would not benefit from this. It also makes tax law more complicated.

